Alexia Astrid Figueredo-Echevarria was born in Cuba in 1967 but relocated to Miami, Florida, early on in her life in search of a brighter future. The self-proclaimed “Cuban Barbie” – appropriate considering her slim stature and blonde hair – completed her higher studies in this beautiful city with sunny surroundings before slowly making a name for herself as a businesswoman and television personality. After all, she is known for being one of the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ So now, if you’re curious about her career and net worth, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Alexia Echevarria Earn Her Money?

Alexia Echevarria’s career truly started to rise around the same time she tied the knot with Herman Echevarria, a Cuban immigrant turned business leader with a success story like no other. They’d begun dating in 2001, got engaged in 2003, and married after signing a prenuptial agreement a year later. This wedding marked Alexia’s second, eight years after her first with drug smuggler Pedro “Pegy” Rosello came to an end. Most of their history has been showcased on Netflix’s ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami.’ Yet, Alexia has always kept away from that world.

Coming back to her vocation, Alexia got her first significant break after seeing Herman’s work and ethics. From there, she and her then-spouse established Venue Magazine, an upscale Spanish publication that focused on fashion, entertainment, and the luxurious social scenes defining Miami, New York, and the Dominican Republic. By serving as the Executive Editor for the same until it apparently closed operations in 2016 (around the time of Herman’s sudden passing), Alexia got to shine a light on the latest trends and upcoming Latin stars — two of her passions in life.

Then, in 2011, Alexia landed a spot on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ as a leading reality star. She featured in all three seasons of the original series (just recurring in the second) and reportedly earned $55,000 per episode. With this, Alexia also got opportunities to appear on shows like ‘Watch What Happens: Live,’ ‘Random Pop,’ and ‘American Latino TV.’ Furthermore, now that ‘RHOM’ is making its return, so is Alexia. This time, though, instead of seeing her navigate life as an Executive Editor, we’ll get to know the Fashionista and owner of Miami-based Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar.

Alexia Echevarria’s Net Worth

In 2014, it came to light that Alexia and Herman Echevarria were in danger of losing their home as they reportedly owed the IRS about $94,000 in taxes for the year 2009. They paid this amount soon after, but the legal proceedings for Alexia continued as she had sued her insurance company for failing to pay her son’s, Frankie’s, medical bills following a tragic 2011 car accident. She then filed for a temporary injunction against her two stepsons in 2017, yet everything seems to be okay now. Combining all this with her accumulated assets and income, Alexia Echevarria’s estimated net worth is around $3 million.

