What is Aly Raisman’s Net Worth?

Aly Raisman is a two-time Olympian and retired artistic gymnast who represented America in several international competitions in her career. Born on May 25, 1994, in Needham, Massachusetts, Raisman was raised alongside three siblings in a Jewish household. Two incredible influences inspired her to take up the sport– her mother, Lynn, a former high school gymnast, and the gold-medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Raisman started training when she was just eighteen months old, and it soon became obvious that she was destined to achieve great things in life. The early expectations did not intimidate Raisman, who exhibited remarkable work ethic and discipline from a very young age. Her hard work was rewarded in 2010 when she helped the American team win a gold medal at the Pacific Rim Championships in Melbourne. Although it was just the beginning of a remarkable career, the Massachusetts native triumphantly announced her arrival on the international stage.

Raisman reportedly started dating former NFL player Colton Underwood sometime in December 2016. Although the fans loved the power couple, Underwood later revealed that Raisman broke up with him after dating him for six months. There have been rumors about the gymnast being in a relationship with Chris Evans, but there has been no formal confirmation. However, the remarkable athlete has touched pinnacles of success at a very young age, and people are curious to know how that has translated into monetary terms. So, let’s jump right in and learn more about it.

How Did Aly Raisman Make Her Money?

After a memorable performance at the Pacific Rim Championships in Melbourne, Raisman participated in the World Championships in Tokyo in 2011. She was named the captain of the team after Alicia Sacramone got injured. The gymnast showed great composure and helped the team win the gold medal. However, she was yet to take the biggest challenge of her life, and her dreams came true when she competed at the 2012 London Olympics. The stage was set for Raisman to make history, and she did not disappoint as the team secured another gold under her leadership.

Raisman went on to give a solid performance at the 2012 Olympics and won a Bronze medal on the balance beam. She also fetched gold medals in floor and team competitions. The gymnast remained humble despite achieving such success, and in the following years, proved that she was capable of much more. Raisman participated in the 2015 Glasgow World Championships, where the team won the gold. As the 2016 Rio Olympics came close, all eyes were on Raisman and her team yet again. Apart from winning the gold in the team event, the artistic gymnast also won two individual silver medals at the 2016 Olympics.

Interestingly, Raisman has competed in season 16 of the ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ in which she finished in fourth place. The decorated Olympian also had a cameo in the 2019 reboot of ‘Charlie’s Angels‘ and the Maroon 5 music video “Girls Like You.” More than a year after her successful performance in the 2016 Olympics, Raisman released her memoir ‘Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything.’ So far, Aly Raisman’s career has been nothing short of stellar, so it’s natural for people to wonder how much wealth she may have accumulated. So, let’s have a look!

Aly Raisman’s Net Worth

Aly Raisman’s net worth is estimated to be close to $4 million as of 2021. The gymnast is still young with a lot of career options in her hand. And with her strong work ethic, it’s almost certain that her overall wealth will only increase in the coming years.

