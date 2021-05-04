Born in March 1997, Ashley Jones is a television personality who got her first taste of fame when she appeared in the television series ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.’ She got pregnant with her first daughter, Holly, at a very young age. Viewers got introduced to her boyfriend and Holly’s father, Bariki Smith, through ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,’ which captured the dynamics of their relationship and the issues they had. They were about to get engaged in season 1 of the series itself, but the couple ended up calling it off. However, in late 2020, Bariki officially announced on Instagram that he is getting married to Ashley. It seems that the couple has grown over the years and has left their past problems behind.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Ashley admitted that she would be celebrating six years of her relationship in September 2021 with her fiancé, Bariki. Although she got pregnant at an early age and had to shoulder the responsibility of raising her daughter, Ashley never gave up on her dreams and worked hard to achieve everything she has now. Before we check out her net worth, let’s have a detailed overview of her career so far.

How Did Ashley Jones Make Her Money?

Ashley Jones was only a teenager when she got pregnant with her first child, Holly. Although most people may flinch at the responsibilities that accompany motherhood at such a young age, Ashley soon got into her stride and ended up starring in the reality television series ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.’ The show not only captured her relationship with Bariki Smith but also documented the birth of Holly. The lack of maturity of the relatively younger parents was quite evident in the series, but since then, the couple has understood the mistakes they have made and seem far more clear about their relationship.

According to some reports, Ashley made $5000 per episode while working in the series for two seasons. But the show gave her something more important, a platform, which she used well to garner a good fan following and exposure to the entertainment industry. Ashley is now part of the ‘Teen Mom 2‘ cast. Apart from her regular reality television appearances, Ashley also hosts the podcast ‘I Need Wine,’ along with her friend Jessica, where she discusses trauma, conspiracy theories, sex, relationship, parenting, and much more. Interestingly, she also has a jewelry business on Etsy and Sirens Arch, a skincare line. Her television appearances, business, and other endeavors have helped her earn a decent net worth. So, without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at it.

Ashley Jones’ Net Worth

Ashley Jones’ net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. As she continues featuring on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and invests more time in her business ventures, it’s safe to say that her overall wealth will only increase in the coming years.

