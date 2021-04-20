What is Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt’s Net Worth?

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are reality television personalities who rose to prominence with HGTV’s well-known home design show, ‘100 Day Dream Home.’ While Brian is an innovative developer, Mika uses years of real estate and home design experience to build dream homes for their clients. The couple met each other for the first time in the high school chorus, and Brian made his friend ask Mika to the dance, but unfortunately, she turned him down. Little did they knew that several years later, they will meet again and fall in love with each other.

The couple is now happily married for almost a decade and is a parent to Jade. Even though Brian may not be her biological father, but he proudly calls himself her bonus dad and believes that she is the best thing that ever happened to him. The couple together, after years of persistence and hard work, has made a considerable fortune for themselves, but before we get to that, let’s look at their career so far.

How Did Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Make Their Money?

From a young very young age, Brian used to get fascinated by the idea of building things. This interest was later cemented when he enrolled in the University of Central Florida, where he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and ended up falling in love with designing and constructing homes. After graduating from the university, Brian began house flipping at a time when the real estate industry was flourishing. Unfortunately, the financial crisis of 2008 created a lot of uncertainty, and he realized that he might have to build his career from scratch.

Brian opened a chain of fitness clubs, and coincidentally at the time, Mika, his high school crush, was also working in the fitness industry for several years. However, after spending a long time in the industry, Mika was curious to make a switch to real estate to try something new. She later founded Imperial Real Estate LLC and became one of the best realtors in Tempa. Around the same time, she also met with Brian again. They soon fell in love with each other and went on to establish the consultation firm Dirt 2 Design.

Interestingly, Brian had made his television debut when he participated in the reality television series ‘The Amazing Race’ with his first wife, Ericka Dunlap. He had also appeared on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank.’ However, Brian’s popularity skyrocketed when he hosted HGTV’s home design show ‘100 Day Dream Home’ with Mika. On the show, the couple helps build dream homes for their clients in less than 100 days. They then participated in ‘Rock The Block,’ season 2, which features famous HGTV renovation stars. The couple won the show despite failing to win even one individual challenge in the entire season. Their real-estate business and frequent appearances on different television shows have helped them earn a considerable fortune. So, without any more speculation, let’s have a look at their net worth.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Net Worth

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. The long career of the couple in real estate, along with their growing popularity in the television industry, is only going to make them richer and add to their overall impressive net worth in the coming years.

