What is Ed Butowsky’s Net Worth? Where is He Now?

‘On the fourth episode of Netflix’s ‘Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet,’ the viewers learn how Seth Rich, an employee with the Democratic National Committee, was murdered in July 2016. While the authorities believed it was a robbery gone wrong, baseless conspiracy theories soon began doing the rounds, connecting him to the DNC email leaks from around the same time. Ed Butowsky, a Texas-based financial advisor, joined the fold, wanting to help the family and even paying for a private detective to look into what happened. So, if you’re curious to find out how Ed amassed his wealth and where he might be today, you’ve come to the right place.

How Did Ed Butowsky Earn His Money? Where is He Now?

Ed grew up in New York and was exposed to the world of finance at a young age because his father worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission. His passion for working with money and investments led him to graduate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Ed then joined Morgan Stanley as the senior vice president in private wealth management for nearly two decades. At the time, he was recognized as the top producer, having crossed $1 billion in assets under management.

Ed’s contributions to the financial industry have been significant as well. He’s the originator of the CHIP score, a metric to evaluate a portfolio’s strength. In addition, he created the Chapwood Index, a cost of living index. After Seth died in 2016, conspiracy theories alleged that he was murdered because he leaked private DNC emails to WikiLeaks. At the time, Ed reached out to Seth’s family and even hired a private detective, Rod Wheeler, to investigate the murder.

Later, the family alleged that Ed reached out to them under false pretenses. He was also accused of pushing these conspiracy theories in the news. A Fox News story by Malia Zimmerman that was later retracted alleged a connection between Seth and WikiLeaks. Rod later stated that his quotes in the article were made up and claimed Ed used him as a “pawn.” In a lawsuit against Ed, Rod alleged that President Trump asked Ed to take away the attention from alleged collusion with the Russians.

Ed was part of several lawsuits in the aftermath, but by October 2020, he moved to voluntarily dismiss all of them. However, according to Ed’s lawyer, the advisor’s thoughts about Seth’s death have remained unchanged. Furthermore, Seth’s brother, Aaron, accused Ed and another person of defamation when they claimed he helped Seth get the DNC emails.

In January 2021, Ed apologized for his remarks regarding Seth’s death, but his lawyer later clarified that his stance regarding Seth hadn’t changed. Ed continues to manage Chapwood Investments in Texas and lives with his wife and two children in Plano, Texas. Apart from that, he also runs a YouTube channel where he talks about investing and asset management, sometimes with guests.

Ed Butowsky’s Net Worth

In 2002, Ed founded Chapwood Investments, a private wealth management firm where he is a managing partner. His clientele includes several high-profile athletes and actors, and he has been reported to manage assets worth over $3 billion. In 2005, Ed also invited athletes to his financial “boot camps,” where he taught about the basics of investing free of cost. Apart from that, Ed has been a contributor to several conservative media outlets like Fox News, BlazeTV, and Breitbart.com, among others.

Considering the extensive funds that Ed manages in addition to his other investments, his net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

