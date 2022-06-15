What is Jack Burkman’s Net Worth?

In July 2016, Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Washington DC. Later, Jack Burkman, a Republican lobbyist, put up a hefty reward price for any information regarding the murder. The second episode of Netflix’s ‘Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet’ titled ‘A Murder in D.C.’ delves into Jack’s role in the conspiracy theories that became rampant after Seth’s slaying. But if you’re wondering how the wealthy lobbyist amassed his fortune, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Jack Burkman Earn His Money?

Jack was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After getting a bachelor’s degree from the Univerisity of Pittsburgh while majoring in history and French, he pursued law and graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington DC. Furthermore, Jack has a master’s degree in foreign service from the same place. Before becoming a lobbyist, Jack worked as legal counsel for a few years.

In the 1990s, Jack was the counsel for Republican representative Rick Lazio. After that, he worked as a lobbyist for Smith-Free Group in Washington DC. He then served as counsel at Holland & Knight LLP for four years between 1998 and 2002. Since then, Jack has worked as a lobbyist for several firms before starting his own firm, Burkman Associates LLC. In addition to his lobbying, Jack has been featured on several news channels and served as a political analyst for Fox News between 2010 and 2012.

Since 2010, Jack has been hired by at least 50 clients each year to lobby on their behalf. He is well on his way to hitting that mark for 2022. It was reported that he made nearly $884,000 in 2018 and about half a million in 2019 until October of that year. In addition to the lobbying, Jack has been the host of Behind the Curtain with Jack Burkman, a radio show, for about a decade. Jack claims to provide insider information regarding the goings-on at Washington DC and the White House.

As for Jack’s involvement in Seth Rich’s case, he initially put up reward money to help find information. But soon after that, Seth’s family distanced themselves from him because of his claims that there was evidence regarding Seth’s involvement in the DNC email leaks. Furthermore, Jack has been labeled a conspiracy theorist and accused of attempting smear campaigns against Robert Mueller, among others. In August 2021, the FCC proposed fining Jack and Jacob more than $5 million for making thousands of robocalls during the 2020 election to discourage voting by mail.

Jack Burkman’s Net Worth

Considering Jack’s lobbying work, his net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

