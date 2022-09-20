What Is Eilyn and Ray Jimenez’s Net Worth?

If you have ever been interested in interior design, Netflix’s ‘Designing Miami’ would be right up your alley. The show focuses on Eilyn and Ray Jimenez, who have plans to be the top interior designer not just in Miami but the whole world. Although Eilyn and Ray are happily married, they head separate design agencies and enjoy a healthy competition in the professional sphere. However, the show also gives us a sneak peek into their personal lives, and we get to witness the contrast as the pair strive toward further success in life.

While Eilyn and Ray’s interesting professional relationship increased the curiosity surrounding their lives, fans have been interested in knowing what their present net worth might be. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Eilyn and Ray Jimenez Earn Their Money?

Even though Eilyn Jimenez had aspirations of being an attorney, she pursued a business course from the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica after graduating high school. Yet, during her second year, she got familiar with architecture and soon realized that it was more her forte. However, after switching streams to architecture, Eilyn found herself focusing more on a building’s interior design than what it would look like on the exterior. Soon after, she discovered her passion for interior design and understood it was her one true calling.

Hence, after graduating from university, she gathered her experience and in January 2007, started her own Miami-based interior design agency, Sire Designs. Ever since its inception, Sire Designs has focused on perfection as well as excellence, which helped Eilyn’s reputation skyrocket within a short period of time. Hence, at the time of writing, Sire Designs is one of the most sought-after interior design agencies in Miami. Moreover, apart from running her own agency, Eilyn has also worked with Kid Sanctuary Campus as an interior designer.

On the other hand, Ray Jimenez pursued two Bachelor of Fine Arts courses in Interior Design from Miami Dade College as well as The Art Institutes before turning his passion into his profession. Interestingly, while still at The Art Institutes, Ray worked at Domus Design Studio as a project manager and designer before moving on to intern at the TSAO Design Group. Right after graduation, Ray joined the Avant Design Group as a project manager and an interior designer but soon realized that the agency would not give him much chance of growth.

Hence, in May 2010, he quit his job before co-founding RS3 Designs alongside Shannon Scott. At RS3 Designs, Ray fulfilled the role of an interior designer, but the reality star always wanted to start an agency of his own. Hence, even though Ray’s interior design agency, Raymond Nicolas, was established in May 2021, he quit his job at RS3 Designs in June 2022 and took on the responsibilities of a Creative Director at his own company. Besides, readers should note that apart from owning their own firms, married couple, Eilyn and Ray also own a house in Miami Shores, which is worth around half a million dollars.

Eilyn and Ray Jimenez’s Net Worth

Even though an interior designer’s salary is based on the number of projects they can tackle in a year, a top-rung professional in Miami earns somewhat around $55,000 to $60,000 annually. Moreover, since Eilyn and Ray work for celebrity clients at times and even take on multiple projects at once, we can expect their income to be more in the range of $70,000 per year. Hence, the annual income, along with their ownership of their respective agencies, the Miami Shores house, as well as their recent status as reality TV stars, makes us believe that Eilyn and Ray have a combined net worth of about $2 million.

