What is Jen Armstrong’s Net Worth?

Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong is a doctor, wife, mother, and reality star whose actions prove that she is an alpha female through and through. Not only does she run a private practice while managing life with her husband Ryne Holliday and their three children, but she also finds time for some fun and drama, as seen on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.’ After all, Jen only joined the cast in the latest installment, season 16, but she has already integrated herself within the group. So now, if you’re curious about her career and her net worth, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Dr. Jen Armstrong Earn Her Money?

Born on January 17, 1980, Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong obtained her Master’s in Science degree in Biophysics and Physiology, specializing in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, from Georgetown University Graduate School. Once that was done, she earned her MD from the University of Hawaii-John A. Burns School of Medicine before moving on to her residency in Pathology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Ultimately, Jen finished her training with a fellowship in Aesthetics from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, which remains her specialty even today.

From a lab technician to an assistant professor to a research associate, Dr. Jen has experience in it all. Yet, her actual work in the medical industry began when she started working on people’s skin as both a cosmetic and a medical dermatologist. She was the President of Skin Care Rx from 2014 to 2018 and the Medical Director of Synergy Med from 2017 to 2018. Furthermore, today, Dr. Jen holds the position of President and Managing Member at both Pacific Coast Medical Group and OC Brachytherapy while also serving as a Medical Physician at Concierge Medicine.

Most importantly, though, Dr. Jen is the CEO and Medical Director of Advanced Skincare Surgery & MedCenter, where she offers surgical and non-surgical solutions for medical and elective conditions. That’s similar to what she does at her private practice (est. 2018) in Newport Beach — providing everything from injectables, lasers, and chemical peels to treatments for skin cancer, hair loss, and acne, amongst other things. With that said, considering how she’s a researcher at heart, Dr. Jen has also published over 20 academic articles throughout her career.

In short, the doctor has an evident passion for medicine and aesthetics, which is why she is always looking for something new and exciting in the field. The fact that she has won numerous accolades for her craft only backs this up. However, we should mention that a former patient sued Dr. Jen for unspecified damages in early 2021, claiming medical negligence, battery, and failure to obtain informed consent. As per the court filing, this case allegedly stems from her misdiagnosis, failure to inject fillers properly, and leaving the patient’s face disfigured even after several attempts.

What is Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Net Worth?

Since the aforementioned legal matter against Dr. Jen Armstrong and Advanced Skincare Surgery & MedCenter still seems to be ongoing, it doesn’t look like it has affected her overall net worth as yet. Therefore, taking her medical experience, her different posts and services, the current demand for dermatologists, and her private practice into account, Dr. Jen seems to have an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her new division specializing in unique magnetic brain treatment and her addition to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ will only increase this number with time.

