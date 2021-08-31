What is Jimmy Galante’s Net Worth?

Jimmy Galante made a rather successful living off of his trash collection empire that he set up in Danbury, Connecticut. But he is also famous for owning the Danbury Trashers, a minor league hockey team that had his son managing it at just 17 years old. Netflix’s ‘Untold: Crime and Penalties’ chronicles Jimmy’s profitable ventures and how the hockey team grew in popularity and gained notoriety. But it all came crashing down for Jimmy when he was arrested and later convicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges. So, let’s find out Jimmy’s net worth then, shall we?

How Did Jimmy Galante Earn His Money?

Jimmy grew up in South Salem, New York, and started his career as a driver for a sanitation company. When he was denied a raise, he quit and set up his first company: Countywide Carting. By mid-1979, he started another business, Automated Waste Disposal, in Danbury. The company grew by leaps and bounds, taking over 80% of trash collection services in Connecticut and having an active presence in a few counties in New York.

In 2004, Jimmy bought a hockey franchise and set it up in Danbury, calling them the Danbury Trashers, taking their name from the business that Jimmy was so successful in. The team brought in many fans into the arena and were perhaps best known for their brawling style of play, racking up high penalty minutes on their way to a successful two seasons. As the owner, Jimmy was a constant presence at the arena and was a well-recognized figure in the community by then. Jimmy also contributed to various good deeds within the community, including a football stadium for the local high school and a pediatric department at the local hospital.

However, Jimmy was under investigation by the FBI because he was suspected of having ties to the mob. Undercover officers, wiretaps, and search warrants led to his arrest in 2006. Eventually, Jimmy pled guilty to racketeering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the IRS. He was alleged to have made quarterly payments to the Genovese crime family to keep competition at bay.

As a result of his conviction, Jimmy had to give up control of 25 businesses he owned, valued at around $100 million at the time. He also had to surrender his racing car collection and properties in Southbury, Connecticut. Close to half a million dollars found as part of the raids on his property were also seized by the government. He was allowed to keep a single company, Enviro Solutions, that was not operated from either Connecticut or New York.

Jimmy Galante’s Net Worth

It is unclear how much Jimmy is worth since his release from prison in 2014. The government agreed to pay Jimmy about $10.7 million as part of the plea agreement, a share from when the properties were sold. Jimmy Galante’s net worth could be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.

