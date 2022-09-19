What Is Joseph Baena’s Net Worth?

‘Dancing With The Stars‘ is an exciting competitive dancing reality show that brings together a group of celebrities and partners them up with professional dancers. While each pair go head-to-head against each other, they are graded by judges on their performances which leads to periodic eliminations. Ultimately, the last team standing is declared to be the champion for the season.

Fans were quite excited to learn that Joseph Baena would be a part of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 31. The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, Joseph has always been a household name in Hollywood. However, with ‘DWTS’ bringing him closer to viewers, people are curious to know more about his current net worth! Fret not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Joseph Baena Earn His Money?

Being the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph developed a passion for acting and bodybuilding. However, from a young age, he was pretty interested in business and wanted to pursue the subject in college. Hence, after graduating high school, Joseph entered Pepperdine University, where he studied a Bachelor of Business Administration course on business administration and management. Interestingly, while still at university, Joseph was associated with the 2016 video short ‘Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone,’ and also interned with ATTN: from July 2018 to October 2019.

The internship gave Joseph the experience he needed, and once he acquired his degree, he entered his professional life and took on the role of an Executive Assistant at Aria Properties. Interestingly, Joseph worked as an Executive Assistant until April 2021, and during that time, he even made his foray into the television industry by appearing on the show ‘Dish Nation.’ However, his talent in the real estate industry was soon recognized, and in the middle of 2021, he was promoted to the position of a full-blown Real Estate Agent at Aria Properties.

At present, Joseph enjoys working as a real estate agent and is based out of Los Angeles, California, where he deals primarily in select beachside properties. Moreover, when talking about his profession, Joseph mentioned that apart from selling houses, he and his team are accustomed to managing all aspects of real estate, from mortgage to escrow and more. On the other hand, Joseph is also a well-known personality in the film industry as he has quite a few TV appearances under his belt, including his role as Nico in ‘Scam Squad.’ Furthermore, Joseph also appears as Cory in the 2022 movie ‘Chariot,’ while a few of his upcoming films are still in post-production. Besides, like his father, Joseph is also into fitness and has quite a significant following on TikTok.

Joseph Baena’s Net Worth

Incidentally, a top-rung real estate agent in Los Angeles earns around $100,000 annually. However, since Joseph primarily deals in elite properties that fetch higher commissions, we can assume that his annual come from the real estate agency is around $200,000. That, coupled with his movie and TV appearances as well as his TikTok following, makes us believe that Joseph’s current net worth lies around $1 million.

Read More: What Is Fatih Terim’s Net Worth?