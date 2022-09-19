What Is Trevor Donovan’s Net Worth?

‘Dancing With The Stars‘ is a wonderful platform for celebrities to showcase their dancing skills, as they are each paired with a professional dancer before going head to head against each other. The teams are then judged on their performances, leading to periodic eliminations until the last standing is crowned the winner. Trevor Donovan caused quite a stir with his appearance on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 31, as fans were excited to witness his dancing skills. Moreover, being a well-known personality in the film industry, people have often wondered what his present net worth might be. Well, fret not because we bring answers!

How Did Trevor Donovan Make His Money?

Although Trevor was always interested in the performing arts and wanted to turn his passion into a living, viewers would be surprised to know that he was a part of the U.S. teen ski team in his teenage years. He was also well on track to join the national team but later changed his choice of sport to snowboarding. Nevertheless, his teenage sporting ambitions remained unfulfilled as he entered the television industry through his role as Walter in ‘Quintuplets,’ before going on to play Jeremy Horton in ‘Days Of Our Lives.’

However, even though Trevor appears in a minor role in the 2009 movie ‘Surrogates,’ Trevor got his breakout role when he got to step into the shoes of Teddy Montgomery in the teen-drama series ‘90210.’ His performance as Teddy Montgomery soon caught the eye of producers, and Trevor was swamped with several opportunities both in the TV and film industry. Subsequently, the actor went on to make quite a name for himself, with a few of his notable roles being that of Matt in ‘Savages,’ Austin in ‘Melissa & Joey,’ Kit Acklin in ‘Texas Rising,’ Eddy Arnold in ‘Sun Records,’ and Ryan Taylor in ‘The Baxters’

Interestingly, throughout his career as a successful actor, Trevor has been known best for starring in Hallmark movies, and he even played the lead role in quite a few of them. In fact, he has appeared in 12 Hallmark movies to date, with a few notable ones being ‘Strawberry Summer,’ ‘JL Ranch,’ ‘Snowcoming,’ and ‘Nantucket Noel. Moreover, besides appearing on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Trevor’s recent film venture ‘Reagan’ is currently in post-production. On the other hand, readers should note that apart from his career as a brilliant actor, Trevor has worked as a model and is also a proficient singer. Moreover, he represents the Habitat for Humanity and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights while also running an anti-bullying initiative called Team Upstanders.

Trevor Donovan’s Net Worth

According to sources, a Hallmark actor makes around $2500 per week, while a well-established TV actor can demand up to $1000 per day. Putting that into perspective and considering Trevor’s roles as well as his longtime association with the industry, we can expect his annual income to be around $250,000. Now that, coupled with his income as a model, makes us believe that Trevor’s current net worth is around $1.5 million.

Read More: What Is Joseph Baena’s Net Worth?