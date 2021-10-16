What Is Kristine Carlson’s Net Worth?

An inspirational author and an eminent personality, Kristine Carlson is someone numerous people look up to. The way she dealt with her late husband’s sudden death and carried his legacy forward with determination is truly a thing of wonder. Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story‘ pays homage to Kristine by painting a vivid picture of her life and how she overcame numerous challenges on her way to the top. With Kristine now being a best-selling author, there has been a question mark over her current net worth for quite some time. Well, we come bearing answers!

How Did Kristine Carlson Make her Money?

Kristine’s husband, Richard Carlson, was already a well-known author and had written several books before he chanced upon the idea of a life guide book which he ultimately named ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with Your Family.’ Surprisingly, the book received glorious reviews and became an instant hit with readers. Thus, Richard and Kristine collaborated on the next book, ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff in Love,’ which too was received favorably. Realizing her knack for writing, Kristine never looked back and subsequently published a life advice book on the ‘Don’t Sweat’ style for the female gender.

In 2006, Kristine’s life hit a sudden standstill as her husband unexpectedly passed away after experiencing pulmonary embolism while traveling on an airplane. Richard’s loss broke Kristine, and she was forced to struggle through what she would later term as the worst years of her life. Still, she persevered and went on to become the face of the ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’ series. Kristine authored five bestselling books, including one called ‘Heartbroken Open: A Memoir Through Loss to Self-Discovery,’ where she detailed her journey after Richard’s death. Moreover, the New York Times bestselling author co-wrote ‘Glad to Be Human: Adventures in Optimism’ along with Irene O’Garden and also contributed to audiobooks both as a narrator and an author.

Besides writing, Kristine is an established inspirational speaker and is renowned for teaching the ways to find a silver lining in life even when amidst complete darkness. At present, the single mother of two resides in her own house in California, from where she contributes to podcasts, conducts the ‘What Now’ retreat for women in Sea Ranch, California, and offers two courses that help guide people towards a happy life.

Kristine Carlson’s Net Worth

Taking all her assets and avenues for income into consideration, we can safely assume that her current estimated net worth stands at $1.5 million. However, with her California retreat being a massive hit and the rise in her popularity as a writer, we can only expect the amount to rise in the coming years.

