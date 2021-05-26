What is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?

The Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow rose to prominence with the iconic television sitcom ‘Friends.’ She was born on July 30, 1963, in an upper-middle-class Jewish family to Lee N. Kudrow, a physician, and Nedra S., a travel agent. After graduating from Taft High School, Lisa enrolled in Vassar College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. She wanted to walk in her father’s footsteps and worked with him for around eight years. However, the comedian Jon Lovitz, a good friend of her brother, inspired Lisa to get into the film industry. She soon joined the improv theater group named The Groundlings, and the rest is history.

On May 27, 1995, Lisa married Michel Stern, a French advertising executive. She gave birth to their son, Julian Murray Stern, on May 7, 1998. In 2021, he graduated from the University of Southern California, and Lisa proudly shared the news with her followers on Instagram. Lisa’s career now spans several decades, and it has helped her amass a considerable fortune. But let’s have a detailed overview of her career before we jump into that.

How Did Lisa Kudrow Make Her Money?

Very few people know that Lisa made her debut in the film industry in the 1980s. However, most of her roles were small, and they did not give her the proper leverage to establish herself in the industry. In 1989, she got her first role in the television industry, but much like the films she had worked in, Lisa mostly got small or uncredited roles. It changed in 1993 when she played Ursula Buffay in the sitcom ‘Mad About You.’ But nothing could have prepared Lisa for the success that followed. The very next year, she was cast, along with five other relatively unknown actors, as one of the main characters in a television sitcom named ‘Friends.’

Lisa Kudrow went on to play a role in one of the most popular television shows in history. Lisa’s portrayal of Phoebe Buffay, the lovable hippie with a tough past, made her a household name and remains relevant in pop culture even today. By the time ‘Friends’ was in its ninth and tenth season, Kudrow was making a whopping $1 million per episode, which made Lisa (and her co-stars Aniston and Cox) one of the highest-paid TV actresses at the time. The stardom helped the actress get more roles in both the television and the film industry.

Since then, she has appeared in films like ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,’ ‘The Opposite of Sex,’ ‘Kabluey,’ ‘Analyze This,’ ‘Dr. Dolittle 2,’ ‘Hotel for Dogs’ among many others. It is noteworthy that her films so far have grossed over $2 billion. The Primetime Emmy-winning actress has also appeared on HBO’s comedy series ‘The Comeback’ and ‘Web Therapy.’ Her career so far has been dreamlike, and she has earned a significant net worth in the process. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at her overall wealth.

Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth

Lisa Kudrow’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. Lisa inflated her wealth further by smart and extensive real estate investments. She owns two million-dollar mansions in Beverly Hills, California, and sold a third one in April 2017, in Park City, Utah for $3.6 million. She is still very active in the television and film industry and also receives syndication royalties from ‘Friends.’ So, it won’t be wrong to say that her net worth is likely to increase in the coming years.

Read More: TV Shows Like Friends