What Is Margaux Lignel’s Net Worth?

If you are curious to know what everyday life in Paris looks like, Bravo TV’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris‘ would be right up your alley. The show revolves around a group of 20-something ladies who are originally from the United States but have since settled down in Paris. Interestingly, apart from offering us an authentic sneak peek into their daily routine, the show also heaps on a generous helping of romance and drama, which makes things more thrilling.

Interestingly, Margaux Lignel stood out from the rest of the cast as even though she hails from New York, both her parents are of French descent. Thus, with fans curious to know more about the reality star’s life, we decided to jump in and find out her current net worth.

How Did Margaux Lignel Make Her Money?

Margaux was born and brought up in New York City and spent her growing years like any other American citizen. However, she developed a close bond with Paris since her childhood, as both her parents are French, and they instilled a love for French culture in her. Moreover, she even undertook regular trips to Paris from a young age and always dreamt of settling down in the city of lights. Nevertheless, Margaux was always interested in fashion design and hence decided to follow her dreams after graduation. In fact, she holds degrees from top institutions, including the Fashion Institute of Technology, the American School in Paris, and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design.

Incidentally, at the start of her professional career, Margaux undertook two prestigious internships at Giovanna Battaglia and Bureau Betak. Unfortunately, since then, Margaux has preferred to keep her professional life under wraps, although from the looks of it, it seems like she is working in the field of fashion design. Moreover, she also revealed that she recently started living alone in a new apartment in Paris’ 5th arrondissement, which indicates that she does have a substantial income. Last but not least, readers should also know that Margaux broke up with her boyfriend shortly before filming for ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ commenced and now is looking forward to making it big on her own.

Margaux Lignel’s Net Worth

Unfortunately, assessing Margaux’s net worth is quite tricky as she is tight-lipped about her profession. However, assuming she is in the fashion industry, we believe her annual income is around 65,000 euros. Moreover, buying or renting an apartment in the heart of Paris is also a significant investment, while Margaux has also been paid for appearing in the reality show. Thus, taking everything into consideration, we can safely assume that her current net worth is close to $250,000.

