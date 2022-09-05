Where is Real Girlfriends in Paris Filmed?

Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ is a reality TV series that centers upon six bold and adventurous American women in their 20s as they embark on an exciting journey in a new city, full of prospects and opportunities. While they are settling in, they find each other and indulge in a romantic adventure or two as they try their best to make the most of the spontaneity of the new city.

Since the women are always looking for a good time, they usually find themselves in some rich moments making them realize that finding true love and friendship is more than just a possibility now. The six women who feature in the debut season of the reality show are Victoria Zito, Emily Gorelik, Anya Firestone, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, and Adja Toure. The unique premise of the Bravo series and the real drama that surrounds the lives of these girlfriends make for an entertaining watch. Furthermore, the picturesque locations and the sprawling city that appear in the backdrop add to the charm of the reality show, making you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris.’ Well, in that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Real Girlfriends in Paris Filming Locations

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ is filmed entirely on location in France, specifically in Paris. Situated predominantly in Western Europe, France is a transcontinental country that is known to have one of the largest exclusive economic zones in the world. Retaining its centuries-long status as a global center of art, philosophy, and science, the French Republic is also one of the world’s leading tourist destinations with millions of visitors visiting the country each year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the girlfriends in Paris and traverse all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Paris, France

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ are lensed across Paris, the capital and most populous city of France. During the filming schedule of the inaugural iteration, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some important scenes in iconic sites including the Arc de Triomphe de l’Étoile (Triumphal Arch of the Star) and the Eiffel Tower. Halles Rambuteau at 24 Rue Rambuteau and one of the boulangeries in Paris serve as backdrops for several scenes in the reality show.

The City of Lights is considered one of the world’s major centers of diplomacy, finance, fashion, commerce, arts, science, and gastronomy. Located in north-central France, Paris is home to a number of tourist attractions including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the National Museum of Natural History, the Centre Georges Pompidou, and the Musée de l’Orangerie, to name a few. Apart from the Bravo show, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Inception,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘Not Okay,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ and ‘Emily in Paris.’

