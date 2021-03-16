What is Mike Holmes’ Net Worth?

Mike Holmes is a Canadian investor, reality TV host, businessman, and builder who is best known for the TV series ‘Holmes on Homes.’ Born on August 3, 1963, Mike was lucky to have a father who taught him all he needed to know about construction work from a very young age. Thanks to that, by the time he was 19, Mark had already started his own contracting company. Mike married Alexandra Lorex in 1982 when he was only 19 years old. By the time he turned 25, Mike was not just a successful businessman, but he was also a proud father of three.

Unfortunately, a few years later, things became complicated when Mike went bankrupt and financial troubles eventually affected his marriage with Alexandra. The couple got separated soon afterward. Although he has been in a relationship with Anna Zappia for a long time now, there is no official confirmation of their marriage. But there are rumors that the couple has secretly married each other. Mike’s illustrious career as a host and businessman has been extremely gratifying, and he has made a ton of money for himself in the process. Before we get to his net worth, let’s take a look at his career.

How Did Mike Holmes Make His Money?

By the time Mike Holmes was 19 years old, he was running a successful contracting company with 13 employees. Just two years later, he started another company, but this one was focused on providing renovation services to its clients. Everything was working out for Mike until the economic recession of the 90s, which eventually bankrupted him while at the same time wreaking havoc in his private life as well. Although those were probably some of the most challenging years for him, they paved the way for an even more successful career.

After 20 years of experience in the building industry, Mike got an opportunity to host his own show. Mike developed ‘Holmes on Homes’ himself, and it was broadcast in around 90 countries, premiering in 2003. The series was a huge hit and broke many records, and Mike ended up becoming popular around the world. He went on to work on several other well-known reality television shows like ‘Holmes in New Orleans,’ ‘Holmes Inspection,’ ‘Holmes Makes It Right,’ ‘Holmes and Holmes,’ ‘Holmes Makes It Right: Retooled,’ ‘Holmes: Buy It Right,’ ‘Holmes: Next Generation,’ ‘Holmes 911,’ and ‘Holmes Family Effect.’

Apart from his successful career as a businessman and reality TV host, Mike is also an author. He has written many books so far, including ‘The Holmes Inspection: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy Or Sell Your Home,’ ‘Make It Right: Inside Home Renovation with Canada’s Most Trusted Contractor’ and many others. Mike’s career so far has been incredibly successful, and it has enriched him beyond his wildest dreams. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Mike Holmes’ Net Worth

Mike Holmes has an estimated net worth of around $30 million. He has just recently hosted the TV series ‘Holmes Family Effect,’ so he has no dearth of opportunities in the television industry as of now. So, it’s safe to assume that his net worth is likely to increase in the coming years.

