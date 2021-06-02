Monica Vaswani is a reality television personality who rose to prominence with the television show ‘Family Karma.’ She was born in the Virgin Islands. However, Monica barely lived there as her family soon moved to Pembroke Pines in South Florida. She enrolled there at the Pembroke Pines Charter High School. After graduation, Monica studied at the Florida International University, where she earned a degree in Bachelor of Communication Arts. While in college, she worked for the Sindhi Association of South Florida, which helped her get integrated into her community like never before.

Although Monica had an on-and-off relationship with Brian Benni, they both later mutually agreed that they were better off as friends only. After her brief relationship with her childhood friend, Monica found her new boyfriend, Rish Karam, the owner of the Indian restaurant Moksha. Monica’s career in the entertainment industry is still in the early days, but she is already making many headlines. People are now more curious than ever before to learn more about her. In case you are someone like this and wish to know Monica Vaswani’s net worth, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Did Monica Vaswani Make Her Money?

Before she starred in the now-famous reality television show, Monica Vaswani lived a pretty normal life. Because of her conservative outlook and respect for Indian values, she is often called the perfect Indian girl by the Indian diaspora in Miami. Very few people know that the television star back in 2012 participated in the Miss India Worldwide pageant in Suriname. She took her ‘Family Karma’ co-star Bali Chainani’s help in the preparation of the big event.

Although she probably did not win the competition, it shows Monica did not want to confine herself to the conventional career choices that Indian parents usually want for their kids. In my interviews so far, she has confessed that her father has always been supportive of her, and he even encourages Monica to follow her heart. After graduating from Florida International University, Monica worked briefly for the clothing retail company White House Black Market as a Sales Associate.

Monica then interned as the Social Media Coordinator for EWM Realty International. She was even a South Asian community ambassador while working for the Miss India Worldwide Organization. After her brief stint in the financial services company Wells Fargo, Monica joined Ultimate Software, where she has worked for almost six years. Although, around this time, Monica had a pretty ordinary career, her life suddenly took an unprecedented turn when she was offered ‘Family Karma by Bravo.

Initially, she had a hard time realizing that she will star in a television show. But her dreams were realized when she started shooting for the reality television series. Now, Monica is a well-known public figure with an impressive social media following. But the fame and recognition have not changed her a bit. She is still true to her principles and values that have made her successful. So, how much is Monica’s net worth? Without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at it.

Monica Vaswani’s Net Worth

Monica Vaswani’s net worth is estimated to be around $150,000. Since she is now so popular, we may see her more on our television screen in the coming years. So it’s safe to say that her net worth is only going to increase in the future.

