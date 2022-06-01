What is Nina Ali’s Net Worth?

If only one word can be used to describe Nina Ali, it’s dedicated; she’s a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, entrepreneur, and socialite, no matter the angle you choose to see her from. This fact is actually emphasized throughout Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’ her television debut, especially as she claims being a family woman is her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment. But for now, let’s delve deep into the other side of her story — her background, her professional experiences, her career trajectory, as well as her overall estimated net worth — shall we?

How Did Nina Ali Earn Her Money?

Although Nina Ali was born in Lebanon, she primarily grew up in quite a mixed yet loving surrounding in Austin, Texas, especially considering her traditional household and the modern world outside. This facet is the reason she has been able to not just immerse herself in art, culture, and spirituality but also adjust to a dynamic city like Dubai, even known as the “desert paradise.” Unfortunately, we don’t have many details regarding Nina’s educational qualifications or her early career, yet we know that she’d relocated to Dubai in 2011 with her British-Indian husband, Munaf Ali.

In the beautiful City of Gold is where Nina co-founded her premium fruit cake business and blissfully welcomed three children into their lives — Sophia Bella Ali, Nour Ali, and Ayan Ali. Her homegrown, unique brand has genuinely seen a steady ascent over the years because it utilizes original secret recipes with the finest ingredients to create the baked goods from scratch. Yet the best part, apart from the freshness, is that all Fruit Cake facilities (located in Jebel Ali, a commercial hub on the southern outskirts of Dubai) are Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certified.

We should mention that Nina’s husband is a business executive and serial entrepreneur who has made quite the name for himself. Munaf has not just held essential positions at Citibank as well as Range Developments previously, but he has also established Phoenix Technology Consultants, Egrr Consultants, and Second Citizenship Consultants. From what we can tell, he reportedly continues to serve as a key administrator at the latter three organizations, all the while being there for his family at every possible moment, just like his wife. They honestly seem like an actual power couple.

Nina Ali’s Net Worth

While Munaf Ali is an undeniable billionaire, his loving wife’s exact income, assets, and liabilities (either her own or those she shares with him) are extremely unclear at the moment. Therefore, considering every aspect of their relationship, her association with the TR88HOUSE fun & food center as well as 88Terrace bar & restaurant, and her Fruit Cake business, Nina’s net worth is probably in the $20-$30 million range.

Her individual lavish lifestyle, evident from her social media platforms, and the way the entire family carries themselves are clear indications of their wealth. But if we’re being honest, Nina’s estimated value will now only go up owing to her role as a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ (the franchise’s first international installment).

