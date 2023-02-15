What is Sahith Theegala’s Net Worth?

Born on December 4, 1997, in Fullerton, Orange County, California, Sahith Reddy Theegala is an Indian-origin professional golfer gradually finding his true rhythm in the complex world of sports. We say “gradually” because the truth is he’s still a rookie working hard to gain some high-pressure experience and thus some consistency in his overall game, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Full Swing.’ Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his incredible career trajectory until this moment as well as his accumulated wealth over the years, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

How Did Sahith Theegala Earn His Money?

It was back when Sahith was just a young child that he fell in love with golf while watching it on television with his father, only to soon realize he actually had quite an instinct to play it as well. “I practiced a lot,” he candidly stated in the aforecited documentary series upon making it clear he’d made up his mind to pursue this passion as a full-fledged occupation by the time he was seven. “As someone from the Indian culture, it was kind of new,” he added. “My parents didn’t know how to, at first, deal with a kid like me who plays a lot of sports ’cause nobody in my family played.”

However, despite this untried avenue, Sahith’s loved ones never once hesitated to offer their support and hence enabled him to play collegiate golf at the Division-I level Pepperdine University. That’s where he proudly earned the NCAA All-American title thrice before going on to win the Southwestern Invitational, the Alister MacKenzie Invitational, and the Australian Master for Amateurs. Unfortunately, he did have to end his college stint early in his final year owing to the covid-19 pandemic, but it was kind of a blessing in disguise as it led him to turn pro in the summer of 2020.

Sahith subsequently made his debut at the 2020 Outlaw Tour’s Lone Tree Classic Tournament and later undertook a PGA Tour Open to finally begin establishing a name for himself in the industry. The fact he then managed to compete well in some 2021 Korn Ferry Tour matches was hence massive for him, especially as it also gave way to him tee-ing up in a few PGA Tour events thanks to sponsors. Yet it was his own efforts at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship that granted him a direct card for the entire 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

Sahith essentially continued this spree of finishing in the top 10 or top 20 as the months passed, including at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship as well as the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He actually could’ve won the latter, but the adrenaline of such a significant event seemingly got too much for him too soon on the final day, and he ultimately ended up placing third overall.

The golfer then finished 7th at the 2022 Valspar Championship prior to tying for 2nd at the Travelers Championship, resulting in him closing his season with a top 30 in the Tour Championship. Nevertheless, he got right back on track during the beginning of the 2022-2023 season by placing in the top 10 at the Fortinet Championship and later tying for second at the RSM Classic.

Sahith Theegala’s Net Worth

Considering one of the major rules of pro golf is that a player must make the cuts of each tournament they play in to earn anything, it seems like Sahith has acquired a stable income over the last two years. After all, the purse for placing in the top 10 in PGA Tour events has recently largely been in the range of $500,000-$800,000, with the top 2 reaching the million mark, and he has done quite well.

In fact, thanks to his finishes following the cuts, the athlete amassed over $3 million from the 2021-2022 season, plus he is already sitting atop a near million from the ongoing 2022-2023 season. Therefore, taking into account his brand deals/sponsorships, along with his responsibilities in terms of family, caddies, team salaries, travels, etc., Sahith’s estimated net worth is around $3 million as of writing.

