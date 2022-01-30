What is Sean Payton’s Net Worth?

Sean Payton is a former professional footballer who was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. Born in San Mateo, California, on December 29, 1963, Sean grew up in Naperville, Illinois. Payton enrolled at the Naperville Central High School, where he played as a quarterback in senior school. He went on to have a successful career playing in the same position while studying at Eastern Illinois University. However, he never made it to an NFL team, but that did not stop Sean from establishing a respectable career as a coach.

During his coaching stint at Indiana State University, Sean Payton met Beth Shuey. The duo ended up falling in love with each other and tied the knot in 1992. They have two children together. However, after staying together for over two decades, the couple parted ways in 2014. A few years following the separation, Sean got engaged to his girlfriend, Skylene Montgomery, in November 2019. They exchanged vows two years later, in 2021, in Los Cabos, Mexico. Following the release of the comedy film ‘Home Team,’ viewers will probably be curious to learn more about Payton’s career and net worth. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

How Did Sean Payton Make His Money?

After failing to make it to the 1987 NFL Draft, Sean participated in Arena Football League and represented Chicago Bruisers and Pittsburgh Gladiators. In the following months, he was also a member of Ottawa Rough Riders, Chicago Bears, and Leicester Panthers. However, his career as a professional footballer was not a long one as Payton started looking for coaching opportunities soon afterward. In 1988, Sean joined San Diego State University as an offensive assistant.

He went on to work for Indiana State University, Miami University, and Philadelphia Eagles in different coaching positions. Payton also coached Marshall Faulk, RB Deland McCullough, and QB Scott Weaver in the following years. His stint with Philadelphia Eagles lasted from 1997 to 1998, following which he joined New York Giants as quarterbacks coach in 1999. Sean played a crucial role in helping the team reach the Super Bowl XXXV as representative of the NFC.

In 2003, he became an assistant head coach and a quarterbacks coach for Dallas Cowboys. He was quite successful with the team and helped several players push their limits. Sean also played a crucial role in the signing of Tony Romo. While his career as a coach by this time was already quite successful, Sean Payton’s career took a surprising turn when he joined New Orleans Saints as head coach.

The team at the time was struggling, but Payton’s arrival changed everything. Under his guidance, quarterback Drew Brees was acquired by New Orleans Saints, and soon the team even made it to the playoffs. Sean’s remarkable work received the recognition it deserved when he got the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2007. He continued to coach the team until 2021.

Sean Payton’s Net Worth

Sean Payton’s net worth is estimated to be around $24 million. At one point in his career, he was reportedly earning about $8 million per annum. Looking at his career so far, Sean still has a lot to look forward to in the coming years, and we can expect him to earn handsomely in the near future as well.

