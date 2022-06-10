What Is the Timeline of Peaky Blinders Season 6?

‘Peaky Blinders‘ is a period crime drama series. The story predominantly revolves around the Shelby family, the leaders of the eponymous street gang. Historically, the Peaky Blinders were a street gang that operated in Birmingham between the 1880s and 1910s. But, later, the phrase “Peaky Blinders” came to mean any Birmingham-based street gang. Although the Shelby family is largely fictional, the series creator Steve Knight based the show on his father’s experiences with his (Knight’s) paternal grandmother’s family. Season 1 begins in 1919, shortly after the Shelby brothers return from World War I. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) assumes the leadership of the family and the Peaky Blinders and the story progresses from there. If you are wondering about the timeline of the sixth and final season, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Does Peaky Blinders Season 6 Take Place?

As mentioned above, the first season is predominantly set in 1919 and depicts the conflict between the Peaky Blinders and the Birmingham police led by Major Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). The second season starts two years later in 1921 and concludes in 1922, chronicling how the Peaky Blinders expanded their power and influence. In season 3, the narrative skips forward two more years to 1924.

The fourth season begins in 1924, just as several members of the Shelby family are about to be hanged. However, they are spared due to Tommy’s timely intervention. The narrative then skips to late December 1925. It then proceeds to the general strike of May 1926, a real-life incident that took place in the United Kingdom. The season ends with Tommy becoming a Member of Parliament in 1927. Season 5 starts on October 29, 1929, and concludes on December 7, 1929. It mainly focuses on Tommy’s dealings with the British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley. Tommy’s plan to have Mosley assassinated turns out to be a disaster, and several family members are killed.

The sixth and final season picks the story up right where it ends in season 5. Tommy tries to commit suicide with his gun, but it is revealed that Arthur has already removed the bullets. After returning home, Tommy discovers that Polly was also killed. The IRA phones him to let him know that they are the ones who conducted the attacks as a consequence of the failed assassination attempt.

The narrative then jumps four years forward to 1933. We find Tommy arriving on Miquelon Island for a business deal with Michael and Sheldon’s people. When the series eventually ends, it is supposed to be 1934. However, Tommy sees in a newspaper that Diana and Mosley have gotten married, which historically happened in October 1936 and was kept a secret until 1938, when their first child was born. So, either season 6 encompasses seven to nine years, or Mosley and Diana’s wedding has been brought forward to fit the narrative. Initially, ‘Peaky Blinders’ was a story of the intermediate period between the two World Wars and was supposed to conclude with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. However, Knight told the Empire magazine in 2022 that he has revised the scope of the narrative, which will be covered in the upcoming film and other prospective projects. The ‘Peaky Blinders’ timeline now goes beyond World War II and includes the dissolution of the Empire.

Read More: Why Does Tommy Kill Michael at the End of Peaky Blinders?