What is THTH’s Harry Johnson’s Net Worth?

Since its premiere, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ has enjoyed a significant following, and fans have always been interested in the contestants’ life. Harry Johnson was introduced on season 3 of the show, and while his actions on-screen led him to be crowned one of the winners alongside Beaux Raymond, very little is known about his life off-screen. Naturally, there is a lot of interest surrounding the relatively new reality TV star, and viewers are clamoring to know what his current net worth might be. Well, we come bearing answers!

How Did Harry Johnson Earn His Money?

Unfortunately, due to Harry’s preference for privacy, not much is known about his early life or loved ones. However, he does appear to be pretty close to his family and often credits his parents with his success. Moreover, judging from his current primary profession, we can assume that he has completed higher studies in biology and/or botany.

According to sources, Harry is presently employed as a tree surgeon and is quite an expert at managing, cultivating, and studying trees, vines, shrubs, and a whole lot of other plants. However, deciding to branch his career out of the field of botany, Harry even dabbled his foot in modeling and has found significant success in the industry.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ not only provided Harry with a handsome compensation but also propelled him into the spotlight thus, effectively launching his reality TV career. Moreover, apart from the regular income, Harry and Beaux were also crowned the winners of season 3, winning a massive cash prize of $90,000. Although Harry eased back into his job as a tree surgeon post-filming, the newfound fame will not go to waste as his popularity should ensure excellent social media campaigns as well as modeling deals in the near future.

What Is Harry Johnson’s Net Worth?

Taking into account his primary profession, reputation as a model, and recent reality TV career, we can assume his present net worth to be around at least a few hundred thousand dollars. However, considering his current popularity boom and the attention he commanded during ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 3, that value will surely increase in the coming years.

