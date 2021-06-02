Vishal Parvani is a reality television personality whom you may recognize from the reality television series ‘Family Karma.’ The show centers on the experiences and struggles of seven Indian-American friends as they look for love as second-generation immigrants. Vishal was born in the late 80s in Doral, located just 13 miles from downtown Miami. Despite living in America, he inculcated Indian values from his parents and is very close to them. He studied at the Florida International University after graduating from Palmer Trinity School, where he spent a lot of time growing up.

Vishal had been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Richa, for several years now, but the couple reportedly couldn’t get married because of Richa’s mother’s disapproval. There have been rumors that Vishal may be confused about his sexuality, as he confessed in one of the show’s episodes that he used to ponder if he was gay when his close friend came out of the closet. But since he is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, it’s safe to say that all the rumors are merely harmless gossip. Vishal, who may not have actively pursued a career in the television world, is now the main cast of a reality television show. So, it’s natural for viewers to wonder what his net worth must be. If you are also wondering the same, we have got you covered.

How Did Vishal Parvani Make His Money?

Vishal Parvani never had an interest in working in the entertainment industry, but he confessed in an interview that he does feel bad about the lack of diversity on television when he was growing up. He understands the importance of representation, but Vishal may have probably never imagined that he would be so actively participating in fixing such social issues. Vishal made his debut in the television industry with the reality television show ‘Family Karma’ in 2020. Since then, he has been a regular part of it, but what did he do before that?

After graduating from Florida International University, he took his time before he ultimately joined Parvani Commercial Group, his mother’s successful real-estate business, in 2012. At the company, Vishal is occupied with commercial sales and leasing, and he has worked hard to contribute to the company’s growth using his understanding of Miami’s culture and diversity.

With tens of millions of dollars of financial transactions every month, the Parvani Commercial Group appears to be doing exceptionally well. It has been the collaborative effort of the mother-son duo that has made this possible. Vishal’s career in the real estate and the television industry are both remarkable so far. Very few people achieve the kind of success Vishal has in his early 30s, and it does make one wonder, what is his net worth? Well, without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at it.

Vishal Parvani’s Net Worth

Vishal Parvani’s net worth is estimated to be around $750,000. Since his mother’s real estate business is doing so well and he is also now a well-known face in the television industry, we believe that his overall wealth will increase in the future.

Read More: Where Did Shooting of Family Karma Take Place?