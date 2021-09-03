‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is Marvel Studios’ first Asian/Asian-American led film which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu as the eponymous hero. It tells the story of Shang-Chi/Shaun, a skilled martial artist who is drawn into a conflict with his father’s Ten Rings organization. The film brings Marvel Comics’ resident Master of Kung Fu to the big screen in a portrayal that strongly eradicates all the racist stereotypes associated with the character leading to an overwhelmingly positive critical reception.

Therefore, as the movie hit cinemas around the globe, the wave of anticipation turned into a celebration, and viewers graciously accepted the first major Asian superhero movie made by a predominantly Asian cast and crew. However, it seems like viewers who are confined to their homes due to various reasons will have to wait slightly longer to feast on Marvel Studios’ latest and 25th feature offering. Here’s when viewers can hopefully enjoy ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ from the comforts of their homes on Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney+ Release Date

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ was released on September 3, 2021, by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in theaters. It was initially scheduled for a February 12, 2021, release. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay during production. The release date had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic’s effect on film and theater industries all over the world. The film eventually had its world premiere on August 16, 2021, before opening in cinemas a few weeks later.

Unlike Marvel Studios’ previous big-screen outing (‘Black Widow‘), the movie did not land on Disney+ the same day as its theatrical release. Initially, the film was supposed to follow the same release pattern as ‘Black Widow’ and was expected to become available on Disney+ through Premier Access.

In August 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical run, and it will not head to streaming before that. He called the release strategy an interesting experiment. Marvel Studios movies typically have a 90-day exclusive theatrical run, after which they become available on VOD platforms and other sources. However, with the surge in Covid-19 cases all over the world, the new 45-day exclusive window makes sense.

As things stand, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is expected to land on Disney+ sometime after its exclusive theatrical run. An exact release date hasn’t been announced just yet. It is also unknown whether the movie will be accessible through Premier Access or for all subscribers. The 45-day window should come to an end on October 18, 2021. Therefore, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ should arrive on Disney+ on October 19, 2021, at the earliest.

