When and How Did LeBron James Meet His Wife Savannah?

While Peacock’s ‘Shooting Stars‘ primarily focuses on the friendship between LeBron James and his four friends, known as the “Fab 5,” the biographical film also tells the story of the NBA star and his current wife, Savannah James. Their journey started on a sweet note, and the partnership between the two has consistently earned praise from many. If you are someone who has fallen head over heels for this love story and is curious about how it all started, worry not because we have your back!

How Did LeBron James and Savannah Meet?

In the Peacock movie, we see LeBron James meeting Savannah for the first time at a high school party. The year was 2002, and Savannah was in her second year at Buchtel High School, the same institute that LeBron had decided not to join because of the possibility that his friend, Lil Dru, might not be given the same opportunities as the others. At the same time, the future NBA star was in his junior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

According to Savannah, a mutual friend of the two who was formerly at St. Vincent-St. Mary but had transferred to Buchtel told her that LeBron was interested in her and had wanted her number. However, she apparently decided that she should have his number so she could call him at her own pace. Not long afterward, she decided to call him, not knowing how accomplished he had become as a basketball player.

After talking to Savannah, LeBron asked her to come to his to attend one of his basketball games. The two then joined LeBron’s friends for a party at a local Applebee’s. Following this, the couple went on their first official one on one date at an Outback Steakhouse, leading them to come into a relationship. The pair has since remained together. In ‘Shooting Stars,’ we also get to see Savannah acting as a cheerleader for Buchtel while LeBron played for the institute’s rival team. When the teenage athlete seemed too immersed in the sport, Savannah was also there to help him gain perspective toward the other aspects of his life.

Following his high school career, LeBron joined the NBA and was still dating Savannah. However, just about a year later, in 2004, Savannah learned that she was pregnant while she was still in her last year of high school. The Akron, Ohio, native was very concerned about how this development might affect her life and LeBron’s career. However, the basketball players acted as her support system, and the couple welcomed their first child, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr, on October 6, 2004. They went on to become parents one more time on June 14, 2007, with the birth of Bryce James.

On December 31, 2011, LeBron proposed to his high school sweetheart Savannah, who was elated to accept. The basketball player knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the woman who had stood by him through so many ups and downs, and was overjoyed to have the opportunity to marry her. The happy couple got married on September 14, 2013, at the Capella Chapel at the Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego, California. Their happiness increased a year later with the birth of Zhuri Nova James on October 22, 2014.

A heartwarming journey that started in their high school years saw LeBron and Savannah James in a beautiful partnership that has lasted for over two decades. The couple is one of the most prominent pairs in the world of sports and is often looked upon with respect. Their three children are certainly their pride and joy, and we hope that the two continue on their happy journey in each other’s company.

