When and Where Does Julia Take Place?

HBO Max’s biographical drama series ‘Julia’ depicts the life of chef and author Julia Child and the challenges she faced to establish herself as a famed television personality. The show mainly focuses on Child’s efforts to launch her cooking show ‘The French Chef’ while dealing with the ageism and sexism of the period. Along with a detailed portrayal of Julia’s evolution from an author to a television chef, the show also offers an intricate depiction of a specific period in American history. Impressed by the historical element of the show, we have taken a detailed look at the series’ setting. Let us share our thoughts!

What Year Julia Take Place?

The narrative of ‘Julia’ begins in 1961, before the publication of “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” a cookbook Julia Child co-wrote. After a flashforward, the narrative restarts in 1962 and depicts the events that happened in the life of the celebrity chef in the early 1960s. Julia’s appearance in Albert Duhamel’s show “I’ve Been Reading” happened in 1962 in reality. Upon that well-received appearance on television, Julia tries her best to convince WGBH-TV producer Russ Morash to launch her show named “The French Chef.” In reality, the pilot and first episode of the show were telecasted in 1962 and 1963 respectively.

The narrative of the first season of ‘Julia’ is limited to the events that happened in Julia Child’s life during the production and broadcast of the first season of ‘The French Chef,’ which concluded its run on July 20, 1963. The early 1960s also witnessed the start of the women’s rights movement in the United States, which is reflected in the show as well. When Morash and his colleagues express their concern regarding Julia’s “non-television friendly” appearance, she stands up for herself and her ambitions confidently, challenging the norms of the male-dominant television industry. Such commendable actions set the stage for feminist movements in the ‘60s.

As a historical show, ‘Julia’ brilliantly depicts the notions of feminism and equal opportunities of the ’60s. Julia’s disregard for the beauty notions of the time can also be connected to the feminist values of those years.

Where Does Julia Take Place?

‘Julia’ primarily takes place in Boston, the capital city of the state of Massachusetts. The narrative begins in Oslo, the capital city of Norway, depicting a short glimpse of Julia and Paul’s time in the city where the latter works as a United States Foreign Service officer. The show also includes a few scenes set in Paris, the capital city of France. Apart from these exceptions, the narrative of the show is mostly set in Boston. During the time frame of the first season, Julia actually lived in a five-bedroom house located at 103 Irving Street, in the Boston suburb of Cambridge.

Julia and Paul’s house, situated in the neighborhood of “Professor’s Row,” is a major setting of the show. WGBH-TV station, another principal setting, is located in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. The captivating appearance of Boston in the 1960s, as a setting, incredibly enhances the historical appeal of ‘Julia.’

