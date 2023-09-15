When and Where Does Wilderness Take Place?

Directed by So Yong Kim, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’ is a thriller series based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name. It follows the story of Liv and Will, a happily married couple whose lives are turned upside down when Liv learns Will has been cheating on her. In an attempt to reconcile, Liv and Will take an American road trip across national parks and outdoor sceneries. However, Liv secretly plans to exact revenge on her husband by using their surroundings to get away with his murder. As a result, viewers must be wondering when and where the series takes place, and here is everything you need to know in that regard! SPOILERS AHEAD!

When Wilderness Take Place?

‘Wilderness’ explores the relationship between couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). The series follows Liv and Will as they embark on a road trip that will seemingly fix the issues in their marriage. However, since Will cheated on Liv, the latter has revenge on her mind, leading to some dark and tense thriller moments. The show’s narrative is primarily set in the present day, meaning the show’s events take place sometime around 2023. However, the series relies on flashbacks to establish the complexity of Will and Liv’s relationship, especially the latter’s past, which has some secrets that make for exciting twists.

Therefore, the story bounces between different timelines. Will mentions that he and Liv have been married for a little over a year, and their relationship starts deteriorating shortly after they move to the United States. As a result, the television adaptation condenses the backstory of its main characters since the book it is based on depicts Liv and Will being married for nearly eight years and together for at least fourteen years. As a result, the television series is more firmly set in the modern era of social media, and it is reflected in the characters’ choices throughout the six episodes. Hence, it is safe to say the series explores Liv and Will’s marriage from the perspective of a young couple with little experience of married life.

Where Does Wilderness Take Place?

The settings of ‘Wilderness’ are an important factor in building the tension and escalating the story’s primary conflict. The series starts off in the glimmering, skyscrapers-filled New York City, where Will and Liv share an apartment. However, when Will cheats on Liv, the former plans the “ultimate American road trip” for the couple to rekindle their romance and move past the issues they are facing. As a result, Liv and Will embark on a road trip to some of the most beautiful and scenic locations the United States has to offer.

In the book, Liv and Will’s road trip takes them across Phoenix in Arizona, Monument Valley, Grand Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa Grove, and Death Valley in California. However, for the television adaptation, it seems like the road trip has been condensed into a select few locations that appear on screen. For instance, the first two episodes feature Liv and Will exploring the Grand Canyon region and the surrounding Colorado Plateau. Will and Liv’s hiking trip takes place in the Yosemite National Park, while Liv and Will also visit some clubs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Filming for the series took place in Canada’s Calgary, Banff, and Vancouver, along with Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and New York in the United States. Ultimately, the series spends little time establishing the exact locations Liv and Will visit on their trip, adding to the wilderness’s unpredictability and amazement, reflecting Liv’s plan for revenge. As a result, the American wilderness setting is neatly contrasted with the claustrophobic feeling of New York City, representing Will and Liv’s state in their relationship.

