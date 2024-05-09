When Calls the Heart Renewed For Season 12 at Hallmark

Hallmark has officially announced the renewal of ‘When Calls The Heart’ for its 12th season. The show is based on Janette Oke’s eponymous book, which is a part of her Canadian West series and is developed for television by Michael Landon Jr. with Brian Bird as the co-creator.

As we approach the halfway mark of season 11, viewers have been treated to a myriad of storylines in ‘When Calls The Heart.’ Elizabeth begins a new chapter of her life while Nathan returns home from an investigation. Rosemary’s pursuit of a scoop and Lucas’ unexpected announcement adds to the intrigue. Additionally, Elizabeth and Allie join forces to plan a special birthday celebration for Nathan while Lee and Rosemary navigate the balance between work and family obligations. A partnership between Rosemary and Bill leads to an investigation that challenges their convictions, while the women of Hope Valley launch a new venture with the opening of a daycare. As Easter approaches, Elizabeth orchestrates an egg hunt, but a visitor from Lucas’ past shakes things up. Tensions continue to rise between Hickam, Lee, and the mayor of Benson Hills to the point that Gowen has to intervene. Amidst misunderstandings and conflicts, Elizabeth and Nathan work to clear the air. With seven episodes remaining, there is still a lot left to unfold.

As the current season 11 of the show progresses towards its conclusion, it’s too early to speculate on what lies ahead in season 12. Much of the upcoming plot hinges on the events that unfold in the remaining episodes of season 11. Thus far, our sole insight is from Brian Bird, the co-creator of the show, who remarked on the conclusion of season 11, stating: “I’m not going to deny that we have another cliffhanger coming…We know that to sustain hunger for the show, we’ve got to leave them wanting more. We’ve got a beautiful, very interesting cliffhanger coming at the end of season 11, but I think closure on some powerful things is important in this season.”

It’s premature to anticipate the cast for season 12, as much will hinge on the culmination of the current season. However, based on the current status, we can expect the return of Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, and Jack Wagner as Bill Avery. Also expected to return are Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam, and Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller. Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock are also on the cards to return as Minnie and Joseph Canfield, respectively, alongside Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter and Amanda Wong as Mei Sou.

Keep an eye out for further updates as we anticipate official announcements and await the conclusion of season 11, which will in turn pave the way for season 12.

