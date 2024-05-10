Kristen Stewart’s ‘Out of This World’ Starts Filming in Latvia Next Month

Filming for Albert Serra’s ‘Out of This World’ is set to commence in the country of Latvia in Northern Europe next month. Production is slated to begin on June 3 and continue until July 10, 2024. As revealed by earlier reports, Kristen Stewart is headlining this politically charged narrative originating from Serra’s own script.

‘Out of This World’ delves into the complex dynamics of international diplomacy as an American delegation journeys to Russia amidst the Ukrainian conflict. Amidst the backdrop of economic tensions and sanctions, the film navigates the enduring rivalry between the two global powers, offering a portrayal of geopolitical relations.

Kristen Stewart has recently showcased her versatility in a range of roles. In the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ she portrayed Lou, a gym manager whose life takes an unexpected turn when she falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Prior to this, Stewart starred in ‘Love Me,’ a unique love story between a satellite and a buoy, offering a fresh perspective on romance. She also appeared in David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future,’ a horror sci-fi film exploring the adaptation of humans to synthetic environments and the ensuing transformations and mutations. Before these roles, Stewart headlined the biographical movie ‘Spencer,’ portraying Diana Spencer amidst her struggles with mental health during the Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. The film looks into Spencer’s decision to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles, offering insight into her personal challenges and the pressures of royal life.

Albert Serra has a knack for directing politically charged narratives. His latest film, ‘Pacifiction,’ explores the complex dynamics of power and diplomacy on an island in French Polynesia. The story revolves around the Haut-Commissaire, who navigates between the political elite and the marginalized citizens, ultimately making daring decisions that challenge his own status. Prior to this, Serra directed ‘Liberté,’ a historical drama depicting the exploits of libertines expelled from the court of Louis XVI as they seek refuge in the company of a German freethinker. Additionally, he helmed the biographical drama ‘The Death of Louis XIV,’ which portrays the final days of King Louis XIV as he succumbs to illness in the royal chambers, surrounded by loyal attendants.

Latvia has been chosen as the backdrop for recent projects such as ‘The Riot’ and ‘Operation Napoleon.’

