Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Blue Before Blood’; Starts Filming in New Jersey in July

An interesting development on an upcoming project has come to light! Veteran actor Alec Baldwin is set to star in the cop thriller ‘Blue Before Blood,’ helmed by director Wayne Kramer. The production team for the film is gearing up to start filming in New Jersey in July 2024 and is expected to wrap up by August of the same year.

Set against the backdrop of New York City, the movie will introduce us to Molly, a widow who is suicidal with grief after the death of her husband. Danny, suffering from a similar situation of loss and sorrow, takes on a more homicidal approach as a means to cope. He kidnaps Molly and seeks to reinvent her as his ex-wife. The ordeal invokes in Molly a fierce will to live, and she prepares herself to escape Danny’s clutches. Meanwhile, the cop assigned to Molly’s case navigates a divided NYPD and the bustling streets of NYC in search of her.

The film marks the first time Alec Baldwin and Wayne Kramer have worked together since the 2003 romantic drama, ‘The Cooler,’ for which Baldwin got a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. The movie was a smash hit on DVD but struggled at the box office due to issues with the MPAA. It narrates the story of the unluckiest man in Vegas, whose bad luck in gambling turns around after he falls in love with a cocktail waitress.

Baldwin, known for his work in ‘The Departed,’ ‘It’s Complicated,’ and ‘Glengarry Glen Ross,’ is a prolific actor and the eldest of the four Baldwin brothers. His most recent works include the family comedy ‘Billie’s Magic World,’ the plane hijacking thriller ‘97 Minutes,’ and ‘Supercell.’ Baldwin is set to appear in a host of upcoming productions.

Brian Skiba’s ‘Cold Deck’ is about a group of loggers discovering a meth cook site in the middle of the forest, forced to fight for their lives as they are hunted by a drug cartel. ‘Hollywood Heist’ follows a fading movie star and a producer going on a comedic adventure, encountering drug lords and famous actors after their funding is stolen. The R-rated crime thriller directed by RJ Collins, ‘Crescent City,’ sees a small Southern town ravaged by a serial killer.

Another exciting upcoming film from Baldwin is ‘Rust,’ a western about a boy going on the run with his estranged grandfather after being sentenced to hang for an accidental crime. Other projects from Baldwin to keep a lookout for include Francesco Cinquemani’s ‘Kid Santa,’ which also stars William Baldwin, Benjamin Tomson’s ‘False Awakening,’ the ensemble horror comedy ‘Atrabilious,’ and ‘Kent State’ starring Clancy Brown.

‘Blue Before Blood’ marks Wayne Kramer’s return to directing after more than a decade. The filmmaker is known for his crime and comedy films with late actor Paul Walker. The action thriller ‘Running Scared’ is considered his crowning achievement, and despite an initially negative response, it has gained cult status since its release in 2006.

As Kramer begins working on ‘Blue Before Blood’ in New Jersey by July, he will be joining several filmmakers in bringing their projects to life in the state. These include Netflix’s ‘The Beast in Me,’ headlined by Claire Danes, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ Timothée Chalamet’s ‘A Complete Unknown,’ Stephanie Laing’s ‘Tow,’ and ‘The History of Sound.’

