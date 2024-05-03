The Upside of Unrequited Adaptation Starts Filming in Takoma Park in July

Another Becky Albertalli book is getting translated to visuals soon! The movie adaptation of ‘The Upside of Unrequited’ will start filming in Takoma Park, Maryland, on July 9. As previously announced, Hillary Shakespeare and Anna-Elizabeth Shakespeare are directing the project based on their screenplay, with Albertalli joining as an executive producer. The film’s cast has not yet been officially announced.

The narrative’s focal point revolves around Molly, a socially awkward 17-year-old who has harbored crushes on 26 individuals but has never been kissed. Convinced that love confessions spell only embarrassment for girls struggling with weight issues, Molly feels increasingly isolated as her twin sister Cassie delves into her first romantic relationship. Amid Cassie’s newfound love life, Molly grapples with feelings of alienation, especially as she navigates her confusing emotions towards her charming co-worker Reid.

The Shakespeare sisters previously directed ‘Much Ado,’ a narrative that centers on cousins and best friends Hero and Beatrice. While Beatrice staunchly avoids her former flame, Benedick, and renounces romance, Hero harbors deep affections for Claudio, a friend of Benedick, but struggles to express them. When circumstances confine them with the entire boys’ rugby team, they confront the dilemmas they’ve been evading. Hillary also helmed ‘Soundtrack to Sixteen,’ co-writing the script with Anna-Elizabeth. This romantic comedy dives into the coming-of-age journey of a boy and girl navigating adolescence in London during the noughties, grappling with the typical insecurities that accompany being sixteen.

Known for her contributions to the young adult fiction genre, Rebecca “Becky” Albertalli is a notable author and former psychologist. Her literary career soared with the release of her debut novel, ‘Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,’ a tale that transitioned to the big screen as ‘Love, Simon’ in 2018, subsequently inspiring the spin-off series ‘Love, Victor.’ Her other notable works are ‘Leah on the Offbeat’ and ‘Love, Creekwood.’ She has also co-authored two books along with Adam Silvera.

Albertalli expressed her thoughts about the adaptation, saying, “‘The Upside of Unrequited’ is so close to my heart, and I’m so happy and grateful this adaptation is in the hands of filmmakers who so deeply understand the complexity of love, longing, friendship, and sisterhood. The Shakespeare Sisters are masters of earnest, funny, heartfelt coming-of-age stories that never shy away from the beautiful messiness of love in all its forms. I can’t wait for my readers to fall in love with Molly in a whole new format, 27 times over.”

The Shakespeare sisters added, “We instantly identified with Molly and Cassie and the push-pull relationship between the sisters. Becky explores the loneliness of being left behind for a romantic relationship so delicately and sympathetically, which creates a really interesting avenue for a rom-com while at the same time providing us with all the fun, nostalgia and anything’s possible feeling of first love.”

Takoma Park has previously provided the backdrop for the comedy-drama movie ‘American Milkshake.’ The state of Maryland has most recently hosted the production of Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

