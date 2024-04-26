The Better Sister Adaptation in the Works at Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its literary adaptation catalog with ‘The Better Sister.’ The streaming giant has ordered a limited series based on Alafair Burke’s domestic thriller novel of the same name. The project’s filming will start in New York in June. Olivia Milch is on board as the showrunner, with Regina Corrado behind the adapted screenplay. Craig Gillespie will direct the episodes.

The plot revolves around the aftermath of the murder of a prominent Manhattan lawyer, which forces two estranged sisters – one his widow and the other his ex-wife – to confront their past grievances and mistrust. Chloe, the ambitious younger sister, had always excelled, while Nicky, her restless and reckless older sister, struggled to find stability. Over fifteen years later, their lives have taken different paths, with Chloe married to Adam, the deceased lawyer. When Adam is murdered at their East Hampton beach house, Chloe reluctantly reunites with Nicky, who is also the mother of Adam’s teenage son Ethan. As suspicions fall on Ethan, the sisters must unite to confront family secrets and uncover the truth behind the murder.

Milch’s recent writing credits include an episode of the show ‘Hello Tomorrow!‘ She also wrote the short film ‘The Journey,’ directed by Ridley Scott, featuring Sylvia Hoeks and Aure Atika. Milch co-penned ‘Ocean’s 8,’ in which Debbie Ocean assembles an all-female crew for an audacious heist during New York City’s Met Gala. Additionally, she co-wrote and directed the teenage comedy-drama ‘Dude,’ which follows a group of teenage girlfriends navigating the challenges of impending high school graduation.

Corrado’s recent writing contributions include episodes of shows such as Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Tulsa King.’ She also penned an episode of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,’ a horror anthology curated by the Mexican auteur, featuring visually stunning and spine-chilling tales of terror. Corrado contributed to the series ‘The Strain,’ which delves into a mysterious viral outbreak in New York City with eerie similarities to ancient vampirism. Her portfolio extends to episodes of acclaimed series like ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘The Returned.’

Gillespie directed the biographical comedy-drama ‘Dumb Money,’ which portrays a David vs. Goliath story of ordinary individuals who transformed GameStop into a financial powerhouse. He also helmed episodes of the TV series ‘Mike,’ which delves into the life and controversies of Mike Tyson. Gillespie’s filmography encompasses famed movies like ‘Cruella‘ and ‘I, Tonya.’

New York recently provided the backdrop for projects like Netflix’s ‘Ripley‘ and Prime Video’s ‘Fallout.’

