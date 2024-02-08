Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness Renewed For Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller show ‘Special Ops: Lioness‘ for season 2. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in Mexico on an undisclosed date. Sheridan continues to serve as the showrunner of the series with John Hillcoat returning as a director.

In the first season finale, the Special Ops team embarks on a perilous mission in Mallorca, with Cruz attending Aaliyah’s wedding as part of a covert operation. Despite orders to abort the mission, Joe and Kaitlyn remained steadfast, supporting Cruz. A surprising turn of events unfolds at the wedding as Cruz’s connection with Aaliyah deepens, which leads them to nearly sharing intimacy. Cruz encounters the target, Asmar Ali Amrohi, in the kitchen and a lethal confrontation ensues. Despite facing threats and danger, Cruz successfully eliminates both the groom and the terrorist target. As she escapes, Amrohi’s men pursue her, only for them to be skillfully neutralized by her vigilant team. The mission concludes triumphantly, with all the team members returning home unharmed.

The upcoming sophomore installment may delve into the aftermath of Cruz’s intense experience within the Lioness program, exploring its repercussions. Alternatively, it can opt for a fresh narrative, abandoning the Lioness program and introducing a new Special Ops story with novel characters. We can expect an engrossing mission at the center of the season’s narrative as well.

The cast of the upcoming installment remains unconfirmed, contingent on the show’s direction. Sheridan enlisted a few big names for season 1, including Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, and Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, and they may return. The return of Laysla De Oliveira, who portrays the pivotal character Cruz, is uncertain, given the conclusion of her character’s arc in the first season. Other potential returnees may include Dave Annable as Neil, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jonah Wharton as Tex, and Thad Luckinbill as Kyle. The first installment also features Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah Amrohi and Hannah Love Lanier as Kate.

The first season was mainly filmed in Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., in addition to Paris in France and Mallorca in Spain. Mexico, a significant second installment location, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s ‘Obliterated‘ and Showtime’s ‘The Curse.’

Read More: Where and When Does Special Ops Lioness Take Place?