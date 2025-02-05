Where is Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ is the story of Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), a rising wellness influencer who has built a devoted following by documenting her battle with cancer. Charismatic and seemingly inspiring, she has turned her suffering into a brand—but beneath the surface, Belle is anything but sincere. Manipulative and morally ambiguous, she thrives in the gray area between truth and deception. When suspicions arise that she may be faking her illness for fame, her carefully crafted image begins to crack. As the scrutiny intensifies, the series dives into the dark side of influencer culture, blending sharp satire with wickedly dark humor. Set against a backdrop of lavish locations —from sleek penthouses to sun-drenched wellness retreats — ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ presents a glossy yet unsettling portrait of internet fame. Stylish and cutting, it’s a modern cautionary tale about the fine line between authenticity and performance in the digital age.

Apple Cider Vinegar Filming Locations

The primary shooting location for ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ is the state of Victoria in Australia, particularly the city of Melbourne, which provides a stunning and luxurious backdrop for the series’ darkly comedic narrative. Known for its vibrant culture, eclectic architecture, and thriving arts scene, Melbourne offers a unique blend of modern sophistication and historical charm. The city’s upscale neighborhoods, sleek skyscrapers, and high-end restaurants perfectly complement the world of influencer culture, creating a seamless setting for Belle’s story to unfold.

Melbourne’s picturesque streets, stylish cafes, and expansive parks are strategically utilized to bring the film’s lavish and glossy aesthetic to life. Filming took place from December 14, 2023, to February 19, 2024, during the summer months, allowing the production to capture the city’s sun-drenched allure, adding a golden sheen to the series’ visually captivating locations. Melbourne’s stunning scenery enhances the high-stakes drama of the series, making it an essential character in the narrative.

Melbourne, Australia

The city of Melbourne, in the southeastern part of Victoria, Australia, is known for its eclectic charm, vibrant arts scene, and a blend of modern sophistication and historical beauty. It provides the perfect backdrop for ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ with its diverse locations serving as a visual representation of the series’ luxurious yet morally complex narrative. The trendy neighborhoods of Fitzroy and Collingwood would have likely played a significant role in capturing the influencer-driven, hip aesthetic of Belle’s character. These areas are known for their artsy vibes, boutique cafes, and street art, making them an ideal setting for Belle’s world of social media fame and wellness culture. For scenes highlighting Belle’s high-end lifestyle, Southbank—home to upscale dining, luxurious apartments, and the iconic Crown Casino—would have been the perfect location to showcase the wealth and glamour associated with her carefully crafted persona.

The beachside suburb of St. Kilda may have offered a serene and picturesque setting for wellness retreat moments, giving a contrast to Belle’s deceptive and dark side. Additionally, the Melbourne CBD (Central Business District), with its sleek skyscrapers and chic rooftop bars, would have added urban sophistication to scenes highlighting Belle’s rise to fame. To balance the opulence, Royal Botanic Gardens provides a touch of tranquility with its lush greenery and peaceful environment, offering an aesthetic contrast to the chaos and manipulation brewing in Belle’s life. These iconic spots might have contributed to the series’ layered narrative, blending beauty with a biting exploration of modern fame and deception.

Melbourne has long been a popular destination for filmmakers, with its diverse landscapes and dynamic urban environments making it the perfect setting for a wide range of genres. Over the years, the city has played a key role in the production of several notable films and TV series. The production team of titles such as ‘The Society,‘ ‘Bloom,’ ‘The Dressmaker,’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ was filmed in and around Melbourne, utilizing its diverse architecture and scenic landscapes, spanning from stunning urban and suburban backdrops with its sleek apartment complexes and lush outdoor locations to the rural and outback beauty of Victoria for its desert-like landscapes. All of the aforementioned cityscapes make Melbourne a versatile filming hub, lending itself seamlessly to projects like ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ that blend luxury, drama, and dark humor.

