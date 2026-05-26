Where Was Apple TV’s Wingman Filmed?

Helmed by Harland Williams, Apple TV’s ‘Wingman’ is a comedy movie starring Williams as Turk, a self-proclaimed, wacky wingman who helps men pick up the women of their dreams. Despite his not-so-great record, he is contacted by Bob, a down-and-out man who has recently lost his fiancée, Terri, to another wealthy man, Kazeem. In a desperate attempt to regain the love of Terri, Bob gets coached by Turk, whose extreme approach leads to a series of unexpected misadventures and bizarre situations. Meanwhile, Turk goes head-to-head with his rival, Eddie, another wingman who plans to derail Bob’s attempts to win Terri back. In his journey to find true love, Bob is also accompanied by his faithful assistant, Holly, and his friend, Skip. The tale of comedic errors unfolds in a variety of settings, including inside cars and bars, while the protagonist gets pulled into a night of failures and absurd schemes.

Wingman Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Wingman’ took place entirely in Ontario, particularly in Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto. According to reports, principal photography for the comedy film commenced in October 2023 and lasted about 15 shooting days before wrapping in November of the same year. Dana Schiemann, who portrays Carly, took to social media and opened up about her experience of being a part of the production. She stated, “That’s a wrap on WINGMAN! 🪽 Hands down most incredible cast, crew – and pure comedy gold baby! Everyone had me in stitches. An absolute dream to work alongside @harlandwilliams! Cannot WAIT for this movie to come out, you’re gonna love it!”

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Wingman’ were reportedly lensed in the city of Sault Ste. Marie, which is situated on the north shore of the St. Mary’s River. One of the prominent production locations that helped bring the hilarious narrative to life is the Stardust Pictures Studios at 119 East Street. The film studio consists of multiple-sized studio spaces, production offices, makeup and hair rooms, a lounge, a wardrobe room, actors’ rooms, craft services, catering, year-round props, and in-house sales. In addition, the cast and crew members were spotted taping important scenes involving green screen shots inside the Station Mall at 293 Bay Street.

Many establishments and businesses on Queen Street also hosted the production of the Apple TV film, including The Grand Theatre at 641 Queen Street East, Peace Restaurant at 250 Queen Street East, Village Media at 298 Queen Street East, and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum at 690 Queen Street East. For the purpose of filming, the production team also set up camp in and around Laird International Raceway at 127 Lake George Road East in Echo Bay, which is located a few miles east of Sault Ste. Marie. Several key indoor scenes were also reportedly recorded inside White Pines Collegiate & Vocational School at 1007 Trunk Road, Northern Superior Brewing Co. and The Tap Room at 50 Pim Street, and The Mill Steakhouse and Wine Bar at 83 Huron Street.

Toronto, Ontario

The cast and crew of ‘Wingman’ also traveled southeast of Sault Ste. Marie, to the sprawling city of Toronto, for shooting additional portions. Its famous skyline, featuring the CN Tower, the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, and the Toronto City Hall, also seemingly makes an appearance in the backdrop of exterior shots. Other popular films and TV shows filmed in Toronto include ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Forbidden Fruits,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘Love, Rosie,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and ‘The Miniature Wife.’

Read More: Where Was Remarkably Bright Creatures Filmed? All Shooting Locations