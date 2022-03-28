Where Are Brian Laundrie’s Parents Now?

Little did people know of the mystery that would follow when Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country trip in June 2021. Gabby, who kept in touch regularly with her family, suddenly stopped communicating towards the end of August 2021. Yet, things finally came to a head when Brian returned from the trip alone in September, and Gabby’s remains were discovered later that month. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Where Murder Lies: Families Lies’ chronicles the incident and discusses how it affected the couple’s families. Let’s delve into the details of the case and find out where Brian Laundrie’s parents are at present, shall we?

Who Are Brian Laundrie’s Parents?

Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, moved from Long Island, New York, to North Port, Florida, around the year 2017. In the years that followed, Brian’s relationship with Gabby Petito deepened, and she moved in with him into his parents’ house in 2019. The couple appeared to be quite happy with each other, and Gabby even got along well with Chris and Roberta. Acquaintances mentioned that Brian was pretty close to his parents, and there was nothing to indicate the terrible tragedy that would befall them in 2021.

In June 2021, Gabby and Brian set out on a cross-country trip, although the former kept in constant touch with her parents. Although the texts bore no signs of an altercation, a police officer mentioned that they came across the couple in Moab, Utah, on August 12, where they reportedly had an argument and were separated for the night. On August 24, Gabby’s family spoke to Gabby and found out that she was moving towards Wyoming’s Teton Range, and although she kept in touch with them until August 30, the texts stopped abruptly after that.

On September 1, Brian returned to Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s house in North Port, Florida, without Gabby, which raised suspicions about foul play. Gabby was subsequently reported missing, and although Brian’s parents tried to cooperate with the investigation, people kept suspecting that the couple knew more than they let on.

Ultimately, on September 14, Brian left his home without any warning, and on September 19, the police discovered human remains in Teton County, Wyoming, which were confirmed to be Gabby’s a couple of days later. Thus, even with Brian considered a person of interest and having an arrest warrant in his name, Brian’s parents continued helping law enforcement officials in their search and hoped for a quick conclusion.

Where Are Brian Laundrie’s Parents Now?

Following Brian’s departure from his North Port, Florida home, he dropped off the grid entirely and was nowhere to be found. With the police force, FBI, as well as a few bounty hunters behind him, Chris and Roberta Laundrie also decided to join the search for their son. They started their search in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Brian’s remains were found on October 20, 2021. Later, an autopsy mentioned that Brian died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the center of media attention, especially during the search for Brian Laundrie, the couple now prefer a life of privacy. However, they have supposedly moved away from their North Port, Florida, house as “for sale” signs were noticed around the property. Moreover, although they have not been officially charged in connection to Gabby Petito’s death, Gabby’s family filed a lawsuit in March 2022, wherein they accused Chris and Roberta of having knowledge about the entire incident. Nevertheless, the lawsuit is still in court and hasn’t reached a definite conclusion.

