On December 11, 2008, the skeletal remains of two-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony were recovered from inside a laundry bag in a wooded area near her family’s home in Orlando, Florida. She’d been reported missing in July by her maternal grandmother, who claimed that she hadn’t seen the child in over a month. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, was soon charged in the case. She was acquitted of first-degree murder and other serious charges but was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts. Casey’s life and her relationship with her parents, though, had already turned upside down.

Who Are Casey Anthony’s Parents?

Casey Anthony was born to George and Cindy Anthony, who only wanted to know what had happened to their nearly three-year-old granddaughter after not seeing her for a month. They initially stood by and assisted their daughter as she endured the media storm, litany of harrowing claims, and court proceedings, but things slowly started to transform. As per George, Casey and Caylee had left the Orlando residence where he and his loving wife had raised their family on June 16, 2008, not returning for 31 days. At first, he thought Casey was just busy, yet that changed when he realized that her car smelled like a dead body.

That’s when George and Cindy called 911 and proclaimed that Caylee had disappeared. The Anthonys portrayed a solid front initially, but throughout Casey’s trial in 2011, her attorneys alleged that she was a victim of sexual assault at the hands of her father. They insisted that the toddler had died in an accidental drowning on June 16 and that George, who had allegedly started molesting his daughter when she was in elementary school, had disposed of the body. Ultimately, while nothing was proved, it seemed like the accusations had led Casey and her parents to part ways for good.

Where Are Casey Anthony’s Parents Now?

In 2018, George and Cindy Anthony opened up and answered all possible questions about their relationship with their daughter and how they really feel about her. George said, “She doesn’t need to exist anymore, as far as I’m concerned.” However, he also added that he would love to have some sort of a connection with her one day. He’s happy that she has moved on, but he clarified that they are not in touch. With that said, in January 2019, George revealed that Casey did, in fact, reach out to him following his near-fatal car accident. She wanted to know for herself if he was okay.

“I would just like to tell [Casey] I’m sorry,” George stated. “You know that I forgive her…that’s hard for me to say. But you know what, I need to be forgiven by her…Forgive me for what I’ve done. To all of our lives.” Months later, in another episode of ‘The Dr. Oz Show,’ the patriarch of the Anthony family added that he will now try to stay in occasional contact with Casey. “One thing I did say to her: ‘I would love to see you, and I would love for [Cindy] to know where you’re at, how you’re doing.'”

George further remarked, “I said, ‘Casey, no matter what, I’m still your dad, and I love you.'” As for where the married couple is today, it seems like they still reside in their Orlando, Florida, family home. They did have some long-lasting legal troubles with the mortgage, but they managed to avoid foreclosure by reaching a timely settlement. Thus, besides making a few television appearances to talk about Casey and Caylee, George and Cindy prefer to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

