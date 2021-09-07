The suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy in July 2014 garnered plenty of media attention over the years after it came to light that his friend, Michelle Carter, egged him on to take his own life through texts. She was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter, with experts foreseeing many legal ramifications after the verdict. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Michelle Carter: Love, Texts, and Death’ and NBC’s ‘Dateline: Reckless’ both deal with this very case. Conrad’s parents had to sit through painful court testimony before justice was finally served. If you’re curious about what happened to them since then, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Conrad Roy’s Parents?

Conrad was born to Conrad Roy Jr and Lynn Roy. He was the oldest of three children with two younger sisters: Morgan and Camdyn. The parents separated when Conrad was about 16 years old, which had a huge effect on him. Lynn said of Conrad, “He was rough on himself. …he really, really struggled with — just disappointing, I think, myself and his dad.” In October 2012, Conrad tried to kill himself by overdosing on acetaminophen. Lynn, employed at a psychiatric hospital, stated that she never thought one of her kids would go through something like this.

But with time, the 18-year-old, who lived with his mother in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, seemed to be doing well. Just like his father, he got his tug boat captain license, had been on antidepressants, and had college coming up as well. But on July 12, 2014, Conrad left home in his pickup truck at around 6 PM and never returned. He was found in his car the next afternoon dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. He sat inside the car while it filled up with CO. While it was clear that Conrad died by suicide, his phone records painted a far darker picture.

Leading up to his death, Conrad had exchanged thousands of messages with 17-year-old Michelle Carter. The two met on vacation in Florida a couple of years prior. Texts from Michelle seemed to show that she had convinced him to kill himself. At one point, Conrad got out of the car as the carbon monoxide filled in, she ordered him to get back into the car. She was on the phone with him during his last moments but never called for help.

Michelle was charged with involuntary manslaughter and stood trial in 2017. Conrad’s mother testified that her son’s death blindsided her. She said, “I knew he was a little depressed but I thought … he was doing great” Lynn also testified that Michelle wrote to her, telling her how much she loved Conrad and offering emotional support, but she (Carter) never mentioned the text messages they exchanged. Lynn later said, “I don’t believe she has a conscience. I think she needs to be held responsible for her actions ‘cause she knew exactly what she was doing and what she said.” Ultimately, Michelle was found guilty and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Where Are Conrad Roy’s Parents Now?

Conrad’s father said of the conviction, “This has been a very tough time for our family. We’d like to just process this verdict.” In 2018, he ran the Boston Marathon in honor of his son. Lynn has pushed for the introduction of Conrad’s Law, which would result in up to five years in prison for people who pressure someone else into taking their own life. She is married to Roland St. Denis and seems to live in Connecticut. On the other hand, Conrad Jr is in a new relationship now and lives in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. He still works with his father at a marine towing and salvage company.

