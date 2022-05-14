NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Silhouette’ focuses on the investigation into Debora Kelly’s murder. The 48-year-old was found shot to death in her house in San Antonio, Texas, after her husband, Lars Itzo, pulled the trigger. However, his claim that he mistook her for an intruder became a pivotal point in the investigation. Debora’s parents, Jim and Anne Kelly, were a constant presence at Lars’ trial and testified as well. So, if you’re wondering where they might be today, here’s what we know.

Who Are Deborah Kelly’s Parents?

Debora was born to Jim and Lucille “Anne” Kelly in June 1967 in Topeka, Kansas. The couple also had a son named David. In 1997, Jim and Anne moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where Jim was self-employed, helping build and repair a myriad of things. In October 2015, though, Jim and Anne were given the terrible news of their daughter’s passing. The authorities zeroed in on Lars because of his inconsistent statements to them.

Jim then testified at Lars’ trial in December 2016, saying, “Lars and I had a time or two where we kind of had hot conversations. I explained to him at one time, ‘Lars, I’m doing everything I know how to do to stay befriended with you, to believe this was an accident, and to make good with this. But I have bad days, and I have days I just can’t buy it. And when I have those days, I probably feel like killing ya.'”

Furthermore, Jim was in charge of his daughter’s estate and said she hadn’t left a will or had a prenuptial agreement. He added that Debora always wanted to retire early. At the time of the incident, she was looking forward to a trip with her mother. Anne took the stand and stated that while Debora kept her relationship details private, she never had any complaints regarding Lars.

Where Are Debora Kelly’s Parents Now?

In the end, Lars was found guilty of manslaughter and was handed down a lengthy prison sentence. Debora expressed her disappointment in court, saying, “I just don’t know why someone would not take three seconds to reach over and make sure your wife was next to you. It doesn’t make any sense to me, Lars.” Jim wasn’t happy with the manslaughter verdict and wished he could have spent more time with his daughter.

On June 23, 2020, Jim passed away at the age of 76. At the time of his death, he was married to Nancy Jones. The loving father and grandfather had a long career with the railroad and served in the US Army Reserves before moving to Bella Vista. From what we can tell, Jim’s cause of death has not been made public. As for Anne, she has maintained a low profile since her daughter’s death. It seems like she is retired and still lives in Bella Vista.

