Where Are Elizabeth Thomas’ Mom and Dad Now?

We cannot even begin to imagine a parent’s worry and anxiety when their child goes missing. Elizabeth Thomas’ parents had to go through such a tragic ordeal when their daughter disappeared from Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13, 2017. ’20/20: A Captive Student’ chronicles the horrific incident and portrays how law enforcement officials were finally able to bring Elizabeth home safely. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

Who Are Elizabeth Thomas’ Parents?

The Thomas family appeared to be a typical American family to the outside eye. While Elizabeth and her siblings grew up in the city of Culleoka in Tennessee, people believed that the children were quite close to their parents. However, reports state otherwise, as Elizabeth’s mother, Kimberly Thomas, was accused of child abuse and malicious behavior. In fact, sources mention that Kimberly allegedly beat the 15-year-old, threw her down a flight of stairs, banged her head in the washing machine, and locked her in the basement. Kimberly was also accused of beating and stripping her other siblings. Incidentally, Elizabeth’s father, Anthony, was on the verge of filing for divorce at the time of the teen’s disappearance.

On March 13, 2017, one of Elizabeth’s friends took her to a local restaurant where she was supposed to meet her high-school teacher, Tad Cummins. Reports state that in the months leading up to the disappearance, Tad had gotten close to Elizabeth and was seemingly grooming her in the guise of her mentor. While the teen’s parents stated that Tad would often take the 15-year-old out to restaurants and threaten her with dire repercussions if she refused, reports claimed that the teacher was spotted kissing Elizabeth while at school. Hence, when the teenager went missing, her family suspected that Tad might have had some involvement in the incident. Furthermore, Tad’s wife mentioned that her husband had left a note before disappearing on the same day, which strengthened suspicions.

Eventually, the police managed to trace Elizabeth and Tad to Oklahoma, where they were seen on a Walmart CCTV footage, but the trail went cold soon after. However, a tip in April 2017 led authorities to a rustic cottage in a wooded area in Northern California, where they rescued Elizabeth and arrested Tad. Subsequently, Tad pled guilty to obstruction of justice and transporting a minor across states lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, which netted him a federal prison sentence of 20 years in 2019.

Where Are Elizabeth Thomas’ Parents Now?

While both Anthony and Kimberly Thomas attended Tad’s trial and played critical roles in his conviction, reports mention that Anthony filed for divorce from his wife in April 2017 and even requested a restraining order against her. Meanwhile, a few weeks back, in the month of March, Kimberly was charged with five counts of child abuse as well as neglect, and the judge ordered her not to communicate with her family until the cases were resolved. Still, both Anthony and Kimberly seemed quite anxious about their daughter and were visibly relieved when the police helped her get back home safely.

Readers should note that Kimberly Thomas has denied all accusations of child abuse against her, although from the looks of it, she and her ex-husband, Anthony, are now divorced. However, there are no reports on the outcome of the child abuse accusations, making us believe that the court is yet to pass a decision. At present, both Kimberly and Anthony prefer to keep their personal life under wraps and maintain a limited presence on social media, making their current whereabouts unclear.

