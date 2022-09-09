Where Are Ex-Postal Workers Dena Briscoe and Terrell Worrell Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a complete insight into the actualities of bioterrorism within the US back in 2001. After all, whether it be the use of postal services to mail infected letters, the false leads followed by the FBI, or the suspected hand of Bruce Edwards Ivins in the matter, it covers every aspect. But for now, if you simply wish to learn more about postal workers/anthrax survivors Dena Briscoe and Terrell Worrell — with a specific focus on their current whereabouts — here’s what we know.

Where is Dena Briscoe Now?

Since the Brentwood Postal Facility processed all the mail for Capitol Hill, it sadly got caught in the line of fire during the second wave of the weaponized powder attacks (targetting politicians). Spores leaked out to contaminate the entire building around mid-October 2001, yet Dena vehemently maintains the higher-ups dismissed the workers’ worries from the get-go, per the original. It was thus only when a lot of them started to complain of health issues that strict measures were taken, just for it to be too late for employees Joseph Curseen Jr. as well as Thomas Morris Jr.

The facility was soon renamed after the late duo, but it all further drove Dena to come out as one of the loudest voices demanding clear answers for herself and the whole workers union. In fact, she didn’t even let the respiratory problems, diarrhea, and fatigue she faced for quite some time owing to the anthrax exposure hold her back from making much-needed changes. She actually co-founded an organization to offer pure support to fellow survivors as well as victims’ families called Brentwood Exposed, and she proudly continues to be an active part of this world.

From what we can tell, Dena still resides in the Washington DC area alongside her loving family, where she also serves as the President of Nation’s Capital Southern Maryland Area Local (NCSMAL). She did run an unsuccessful campaign to become American Postal Workers Union’s (APWU) Research and Education Director in 2019, yet neither her efforts nor the loss wavered her stance. In other words, Dena remains a proud, professional union leader who works hard for her title every single day.

Where is Terrell Worrell Now?

Terrell Worrell was a 38-year-old forklift operator at the Brentwood Postal Facility when the anthrax attacks took over in the wake of 9/11, changing his life in a way he never even expected. That’s because he not only had breathing troubles, headaches, and fatigue due to the weaponized powder exposure for years, but it also continues to have an extreme, long-term effect on his health. “My X-rays show that my lungs look like I’ve been a heavy smoker, or like I have a lung disease,” he candidly admitted in the Netflix documentary. “I [have] never smoked a day in my life.”

I've been working on my latest musical project. Waiting for the mix to get back. pic.twitter.com/yQ5cvAQeQH — Terrell Worrell (@worrell_terrell) August 4, 2022

Coming to Terrell’s current standing, while the details of his professional experiences are a bit unclear, we do know the proud father of three is based in Dale City, Virginia, at the moment. He’d parted ways with Brentwood after five years (1996-2001), and it appears as if he has since preferred to keep most details of his life on the down low for understandable privacy reasons. However, Terrell is pretty active on social media platforms these days, so if you wish to learn more about his familial as well as political viewpoints, you can follow him there.

Read More: Who Was Bruce Edwards Ivins? How Did the Anthrax Attacks Suspect Die?