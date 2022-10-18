Where Are Jeffrey Velthouse and Michael Walsh Now?

Hundreds of residents in Michigan witnessed a strange occurrence one night in March 1994 when they claimed to have seen strange lights in the sky. Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Something in the Sky’ focuses on some witness accounts and has the viewers learn more about what appeared to have happened that night. It also features interviews with Jeffrey Velthouse, then a police officer, and Michael Walsh, then a reporter. So, if you’re curious to find out more, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Jeffrey Velthouse and Michael Walsh?

Sometime during the night of March 8, 1994, the authorities in Ottawa County, Michigan, received multiple 911 calls from residents regarding seeing moving lights in the sky. Holly Graves, who lived with her family in Michigan, was one of the callers. As per the show, she had been waiting outside her house for about 15 minutes when Jeffrey Velthouse, then a sergeant with the Holland Department of Public Safety, arrived.

During Jeffrey’s drive there, he tried to rationalize what he had learned. But once he got there, things changed. On the show, Jeffrey stated that he saw two lights that were close together and went from white to green. Then, he claimed that one of the lights suddenly went away. Jeffrey then followed the lights, and the Ottawa County dispatch eventually called the National Weather Service in Muskegon, Michigan, where Jack Bushong was working, to better understand what was happening.

At around 8 am the following day, several people began calling journalists to share what had happened. Michael Walsh, then an investigative journalist with the Muskegon Chronicle, received multiple direct calls, prompting him to look into it. According to the show, he asked for the recorded 911 calls from that night and heard how people were frightened and amazed by what they reported seeing.

Furthermore, Michael had access to the conversation between Jack and the 911 dispatcher and quickly published a story about what happened. On the show, Michael talked about hearing from two commercial pilots flying over Lake Michigan that night who had confirmed a bright, cylindrical object going in front of them before disappearing. But he surmised that the pilots refused to go on the record because of the prejudice around UFO sightings.

Where Are Jeffrey Velthouse and Michael Walsh Today?

Jeffrey Velthouse mentioned on the show that after the incident, he received many inquiries regarding what he witnessed that night. Furthermore, Jeffrey felt that Jack’s recorded call with the 911 operator provided some credibility to what people, including himself, saw. He worked as a sergeant for over three decades before retiring in February 2014. Currently, Jeffrey is the Lead Officer/Supervisory for Holland Hospital Security Services. He has held that post since May 2016.

On the show, Michael Walsh talked about his belief that humans aren’t alone in this universe. He had a successful career as a journalist, working in Illinois and Michigan. After that, Michael became a trial attorney specializing in probate, family, and criminal matters. Apart from serving as the President of the Muskegon County Bar Association in the past, he has won many awards as a lawyer and a journalist. Currently, Michael runs his own law firm. The loving father of five lives in Muskegon with his wife, who is seemingly a teacher. In his downtime, Michael enjoys traveling, writing, and photography.

