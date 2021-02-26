ABC’s ’20/20′ has aired its latest two-hour event special episode about the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case, which, we’ll be honest, has kept the authorities and the residents of Rexburg, Idaho, baffled for over a year. Diving into Lori’s five marriages, her ex-spouses’ deaths, Chad’s end-of-time beliefs, and how all that allegedly led to the passing of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, this episode is like no other. And now, if you’re here curious to know all that there is to know about this couple, including their current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell?

Chad Guy Daybell, born August 11, 1968, in Provo, Utah, and Lori Norene Cox, born June 26, 1973, in San Bernardino, California, fell in love after bonding over Chad’s writings on religious doomsday scenarios and tied the knot in November 2019. Their marriage came just two weeks after the death of Tamara Daybell, Chad’s wife since 1990, and three months after the murder of Leland “Charles” Anthony Vallow, Lori’s estranged fourth husband. Charles was shot and killed by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense, but he had filed for divorce in February 2019, claiming that his wife had threatened to murder him.

Lori’s daughter, Tylee Ryan, with her third husband, Joseph Ryan Jr., was born on September 24, 2002. Lori then became a mother to Joshua Jaxon “J.J.” Vallow, born May 25, 2012, a boy with autism, once she adopted him with Charles. Upon Charles’ untimely death, J.J. moved from Arizona to Idaho to be with Lori and Tylee. But in just a few months, his extended family became worried about his well-being. After all, as “Lori was starting to be non-responsive to the family,” they had little contact with him or his sister. Thus, after J.J. was last seen alive on September 23, 2019, at his elementary school, he was reported missing.

In November, once the police arrived to question Lori about her son, she claimed that he was staying with a family friend in Arizona. Her husband Chad corroborated this story. However, once the officers looked into it, they discovered that not only was J.J not at the family friend’s place but that Tylee, who was last seen alive on September 8, was missing as well. When the police and the FBI went to Lori and Chad’s respective houses the next day to perform a search, they found them abandoned. There were no signs of the couple. It then came to light that they had told others that Tylee had died in 2017 and that Lori had no minor child.

Where Are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Now?

Eventually, in January 2020, the authorities were able to track down Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in Kauai, Hawaii. They subsequently performed a search of their car and property but found no trace of the two children. Lori was then court-ordered to bring forth J.J. and Tylee to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by January 30 or face legal charges. As she missed the deadline, on February 20, the Kauai police arrested her on a $5 million warrant from Madison County, Idaho. Lori was indicted on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, along with three misdemeanor charges.

On June 9, 2020, upon execution of a search warrant of Chad Daybell’s home, investigators discovered human remains buried in a purported pet cemetery. That day, Chad was booked for obstruction or concealment of evidence. But as soon as the remains were identified as J.J. and Tylee’s, he was charged with two counts of felony murder. Subsequently, the desertion and nonsupport of dependent children charges against Lori were replaced by conspiracy to alter, conceal, or destroy evidence. Both Lori and Chad have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and are now awaiting trials.

According to CNN, an affidavit describes J.J.’s body as “well preserved,” wrapped in two layers of plastic, whereas Tylee’s body was “damaged by fire and dismemberment.” Thus, unable to pay their bail, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are currently in jail. While Chad’s bond is $1 million, Lori’s has been reduced to $150,000. Yet, she would still need to pay $1 million in a neighboring county to get out of jail. The prosecutors had requested for their cases to be combined, but they were denied. Therefore, while Chad’s trial is scheduled for June 2021, Lori will be in court from August 30 to September 3, 2021.

