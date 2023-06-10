Where Are Richard Montañez’s Kids Now?

Hulu’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ follows the true story of Richard Montañez, who claims to have created the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. While he is known for this invention (which has met some dispute), there is so much more to Montañez’s story. The film begins with a portrait of his childhood and traces his journey through his difficult teen years to his struggle to land a proper job and provide for his family. Through it all, we witness his indomitable spirit, supported by his wife, Judy, until eventually, he comes across an idea that changes his life.

‘Flamin’ Hot’ is an inspiring rags-to-riches story that motivates the audience to take charge of their lives and stop thinking that their ideas and dreams don’t matter. It also turns focus towards the importance of family, which supports and drives a person through their most difficult of times. If you want to know more about Richard Montañez’s family, we’ve got you covered.

Richard Montañez Kids

Richard and Judy Montañez has three sons, two of whom— Lucky and Steven— appear in the movie where they help their parents cook the recipe that would go into main Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. While Richard Montañez is a well-known public figure who talks about his life story in public speeches and on social media accounts, his children have preferred to stay away from the limelight. Their online absence has allowed them to enjoy their privacy, which Richard respects by not divulging much about them in his social media posts.

We know that all three children of Richard Montañez are married. He has five grandsons and two granddaughters, all of whom are grownups, with the youngest in their early 20s. He has also welcomed great-grandchildren in the past few years. In one of his Instagram posts, Richard revealed that he is in a business partnership with two of his sons. He is proud of how his children and grandchildren have turned out, with each of them keeping up the good name of the Montañez family.

Before Richard Montañez turned into the success story he is now, he had nothing but the Montañez name. In his memoir, he wrote about his grandfather, who worked at a vineyard, picking grapes and taught him the value of hard work. When Richard got a job as a janitor at Frito Lay, his grandfather said to him: “When you mop that floor, you make sure that it shines. And when people see it, they know that a Montañez mopped it.” Richard has passed on these values to his children and grandchildren by creating a legacy for them through his own hard work and success.

