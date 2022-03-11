Where Are Sarm Heslop’s Parents Now?

Sarm Heslop was an English woman pursuing her dream of becoming a chef. She had been in a relationship with Ryan Bane and lived on his boat in the US Virgin Islands. However, Sarm suddenly disappeared in early March 2021, with NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Siren Song’ focusing on what happened to Sarm and how the investigation unfolded. Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, have been looking for more information ever since. So, if you’re curious to find out more about them, here’s what we know.

Who Are Sarm Heslop’s Parents?

Sarm Heslop was last seen on Saint John Island, a part of the US Virgin Islands, along with her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, on March 7, 2021. However, he called the authorities at around 2:30 am on March 8 and claimed he couldn’t find Sarm anywhere onboard. While Ryan was urged to call the US Coast Guard, that phone call was only made about nine hours later, which understandably didn’t sit well with Sarm’s parents.

Peter Heslop said, “It just drives me nuts. What happened between 2 and 11:45 in the morning? He didn’t shout and holler — he didn’t ask for nobody, he just made a phone call to the police. There’s just no answers.” Brenda echoed a similar sentiment, adding, “We can’t understand why it took him so long – there’s such a time-lapse, and nobody has seen her since she left the restaurant.” According to her, she only saw Ryan when he called them after Sarm’s disappearance.

The parents have since urged Ryan to cooperate with the authorities. They hoped that he would allow for a full forensic search of the boat, but the Coast Guard stated that Ryan didn’t allow authorities into the vessel. On the other hand, Ryan’s lawyer has claimed that his client provided access to the catamaran and let the authorities check Sarm’s phone, iPad, and other belongings.

Ryan has since declined requests for an interview with the authorities. Brenda criticized his behavior by saying, “If you were that last person to see that person, wouldn’t you just go and answer the questions, be involved in the investigation, be there asking questions? Any person would surely do anything they could to help find somebody that he was supposed to love. What sort of human being wouldn’t be there to help – he should just come forth and cooperate.”

Where Are Sarm Heslop’s Parents Now?

Peter and Brenda have since worked with Sarm’s friends to discover what happened to their daughter. While they live in Essex, England, Sarms’ parents traveled to the Caribbean islands in March 2022 to get more answers and sit down with the US Virgin Islands Police Department. In addition, Sarm’s loved ones also feel that the authorities hadn’t done enough to look for Sarm.

In a letter to the UK Secretary of State, Sarm’s parents — Peter Heslop and Brenda Street — wrote, “Disappointingly, we feel that there has been only minimal support from the U.K. government and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, and we are now requesting your involvement to do all you can to assist us.”

