Where is Ryan Bane Now?

In March 2021, Ryan Bane reported his girlfriend, Sarm Heslop, missing. But since then, the case has seen quite a few strange twists, leading to speculation regarding Ryan’s involvement in the disappearance. NBC News’ ‘Deadline: Siren Song’ delves into the circumstances surrounding Sarm’s mysterious disappearance and what happened in the case since then. So, if you’re wondering where Ryan Bane might be today, here’s what we know!

Who is Ryan Bane?

Hailing from Orion Township, Michigan, Ryan Bane served as a Charter Captain when he met Sarm Heslop through Tinder in the US Virgin Islands. They began a business and romantic relationship soon after that. While Ryan gave tourists tours through the Caribbean, Sarm cooked for the guests. However, at around 2:30 am on March 8, 2021, Ryan called the authorities to report that Sarm was nowhere on the catamaran.

At the time, Ryan claimed that he woke up because of the boat’s anchor alarm and couldn’t find Sarm. They were last seen at a bar on an island in the Caribbean Sea on the night of March 7. The authorities urged Ryan to call the Coast Guard after saying she might have fallen overboard. However, he made that call almost nine hours later, at around 11:45 am.

Sarm’s friend, Andrew Baldwin, wasn’t so confident of the timeline, adding, “She would not just disappear, leaving no trace. She is savvy and sensible, it’s not like her at all, it just doesn’t add up.” Once the Coast Guard was alerted, a search and rescue operation began. However, they claimed that Ryan didn’t let the police search the vessel. The US Coast Guard later issued him citations. However, Ryan’s attorney disputed the reports, stating that his client was interviewed and the boat was inspected on-site back then.

It later came to light that Ryan had a previous domestic violence conviction from a 2011 assault on his then-wife. Ryan’s ex-wife, Corie Stevenson, alleged that he was physically and verbally abusive. In 2011, Corie stated Ryan became irate after she asked him to help with navigation during a drive back home from a wedding. Once they got home, he pulled Corie out of the car, tackled her, and slammed her face to the ground, leading to a chipped tooth. She said, “Then he turned me over and basically choked me out. And then he went upstairs and went to bed. He went to bed.”

Where is Ryan Bane Now?

After Sarm Heslop’s disappearance, Ryan Bane reportedly refused to be interviewed by the police. He was last seen in Grenada in the Caribbean in November 2021. Ryan’s 47-foot luxury catamaran was listed for sale at the time. Sarm’s loved ones worried about the development because it was never forensically examined for any evidence that could help the case.

Some of her friends said, “Once the boat is sold, any evidence which could hold vital clues to Sarm’s disappearance will be lost forever, and that would be devastating.” However, Ryan has maintained his innocence, and his attorney said earlier on, “Ryan’s only hope is that Sarm is found alive and well… Mr. Bane has spent countless hours searching for Sarm and will continue to do so.”

