Where are Shirlie Holliman, Dee C Lee, and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque Now?

Netflix’s ‘WHAM’ chronicles the rise of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley from childhood friends to international music sensations. Since the show uses archival footage and interviews to showcase WHAM’s rise, we are also introduced to others who influenced George and Andrew on their musical journey. Likewise, the show talks about Shirlie Holliman, Dee C Lee, and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque, who initially got acquainted with WHAM as background singers. Well, with readers now eager to learn more, let’s find out where Shirlie, Pepsi, and Dee are at present, shall we?

Who Are Shirlie Holliman, Dee C Lee, and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque?

Shirlie Holliman, Dee C Lee, and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque were some of the most sought-after background vocalists in the United Kingdom around the 1980s. While Shirlie and Dee started out as backup singers together, Pepsi soon joined them, and the three were introduced to WHAM when they provided backup vocals to several 1982 hits, including ‘WHAM Rap,’ ‘Young Guns,’ and ‘Club Tropicana.’ After ‘Club Tropicana,’ Dee decided to leave the group in favor of joining the British band The Style Council. That was when Shirlie and Pepsi took over as the primary backup vocalists and provided their voices to several worldwide hits, including ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,’ ‘Freedom,’ and ‘Last Christmas.’ On top of it, they even developed a close relationship with both George as well as Andrew, and reports mentioned that Shirlie dated Andrew Ridgeley for quite some time. Moreover, when talking about their bond in the documentary, Andrew mentioned that Shirlie was present in the room when George came out as gay to him.

Nevertheless, by 1985, George Michael began dreaming of embarking on a solo career, and he even expressed his desire to make music for a more mature audience. Hence, in 1986, WHAM broke up for good after one final concert at Wembley Stadium. Immediately after WHAM’s split, the backup singers reintroduced themselves as the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie and began exploring their own music careers. They even released numerous chart-topping hits as a duo and were considered to be pretty successful. On the other hand, even though Dee released her solo debut single ‘Selena Wow Wow,’ in 1984, she was propelled into the spotlight the following year when her single ‘See The Day,’ topped the charts in UK and Australia. On top of it, she released her first album ‘Shrine’ in 1986 and later joined the musician Robert Howard to form the duo Slam Slam in 1991. Since then, she has worked as a backup and secondary vocalist on several well-received tracks before releasing two more albums in the 1990s.

Where Are Shirlie Holliman, Dee C Lee, and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque Now?

After Dee C Lee left WHAM to become a vocalist for The Style Council, she fell in love with musician Paul Weller and eventually married him in 1987. Paul and Dee appeared to be quite happy with each other initially, and the latter even encouraged his wife to move forward with her music career. On top of it, they were proud parents to their daughter, Leah Weller, who is a well-established musician at present. However, the good times were not to last as trouble soon crept into their marriage, and the couple decided to separate in 1998. Since then, Dee preferred to live under the radar, although she did try her hand at an acting career and even joined the members of Level 42 for a 2009 concert in London. However, while she currently resides in the United Kingdom, Dee shares an incredible bond with her daughter and even maintains friendly relationships with her other WHAM acquaintances, including Pepsi, Shirlie, and Andrew.

On the other hand, Pepsi went on to marry James Crockett, and even though she reunited with Shirlie in 2000 and 2011 for several concerts in and around the United Kingdom, reports mention that the singer was previously based out of New Zealand and later Norwich, England. However, she currently resides on the island nation of Saint Lucia, where she and her husband own and operate a charter sailing business. Meanwhile, Shirlie fell in love with the former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, and it is said that George Michael was the one who helped them get together. Subsequently, the pair tied the knot in 1988 in a beautiful ceremony in St Lucia and are currently proud parents to their daughter, Harley Moon Kemp, and son, Roman Kemp. Moreover, while Shirlie is known to appear on a few reality shows, including ‘Celebrity Gogglebox,’ both she and Pepsi have maintained a remarkable bond with Andrew Ridgley, and they continue honoring George Michael to this very day.

Read More: Andrew Ridgeley: Where is the WHAM! Singer Now?