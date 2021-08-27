NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Secrets of Spirit Lake’ is an episode that delves deep into the 2016 homicide of Carla Jovon Yellowbird, along with its aftermath. On August 23, the 27-year-old mother of seven was last seen heading out of town with a friend in Fort Totten, North Dakota, never to return or be heard from again. A month later, her body was found on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation after that same friend, Suna Guy, revealed the truth. He, Dakota Charboneau, and Daylin St. Pierre were responsible for Carla’s shooting death in the early hours of August 24.

Who Are Suna Guy, Dakota Charboneau, and Daylin St. Pierre?

Suna Felix Guy from Fort Totten, Dakota James Charboneau of Spirit Lake, and Daylin Takendrick St. Pierre, also of Spirit Lake, had conspired back in 2016 to rob Carla Yellowbird when she came to the area to sell drugs with Suna. However, things quickly went awry after they drove her to a remote location as she slept. After all, during the theft, Daylin attempted to strike her with a firearm, but it discharged. The fired bullet hit Carla in the head, killing her. He and Suna then hid her body before returning to Dakota’s apartment to burn or clean the remaining evidence.

After Carla’s family, particularly her aunt Lissa Yellowbird, heard that Suna was the last person seen with her, they called him out. Due to his criminal history, he was already under inquiry and anxious, so he broke once Lissa pleaded for him to admit what had occurred. He subsequently cooperated with the authorities as well. We should acknowledge that in the year 2017, before being charged for this matter, Dakota Charboneau was accused of assaulting two men in Spirit Lake and shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face with a shotgun. Thankfully, they all survived.

Where Are Suna Guy, Dakota Charboneau, and Daylin St. Pierre Now?

Despite his willful cooperation and Lissa Yellowbird’s request in court that Suna Felix Guy receives a lenient sentence for the compassion he showed her family when they were desperate, he was given 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony murder. “[Lissa] didn’t force, she didn’t demand, she didn’t promise me nothing. It’s just the way she conducted herself with me. She made me feel comfortable,” Suna said, referring to why he confessed. “The family needed to – they deserve the truth.” Thus, the 42-year-old is currently incarcerated at FCI Greenville, where he’s expected to remain until July 2031.

Daylin Takendrick St. Pierre pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm during a felony crime, and felony murder in November 2018, for which he received 27 1/2 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,659 in restitution. Therefore, today, at the age of 24, he’s behind bars at USP Big Sandy and is expected to stay there until the early 2040s.

As for Dakota James Charboneau, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aiding and abetting, and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence. Dakota was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for these charges, followed by five years of supervised release. Like Daylin, he was also ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,659 in restitution to the victim’s family. Apart from this, in September 2018, he was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for the three 2017 assaults he committed. Hence, today, at the age of 27, Dakota is incarcerated at the high-security United States Penitentiary, Thomson in Illinois. As per federal records, his release date is April 6, 2093.

Read More: Where is Lissa Yellowbird Now?