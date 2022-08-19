Where Are Tammy and Sidney Moorer Now? Are They in Jail?

With ABC’s ’20/20: The Devil’s Triangle’ delving deep into the baffling December 18, 2013, disappearance of Heather Elvis, the twisted web of relationships behind it all gets a proper spotlight. That’s because the last time she was ever seen or heard from was inter-connected to her earlier affair with Sidney Moorer and the backlash she’d endured once his wife Tammy had found out. So now, if you wish to learn more about this married couple — with details including their personal connection, their hand in the matter, as well as their current standing — we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Tammy and Sidney Moorer?

It was back in 1997 that Tammy Caison first came across Sidney St. Clair Moorer, just for their initial spark to soon turn into a romance despite the fact the latter is four years younger than her. They thus tied the knot in March 1998 and started their family around 13 months later, eventually welcoming a total of three adorable children into their joyous lives — two sons and a daughter. However, the travel enthusiasts’ bond seemingly shifted as time passed, leading to the repairman/welding contractor’s affairs — first with an unnamed woman and then with 20-year-old Heather.

Sidney was 17 years older than the bar hostess, yet it reportedly didn’t bother either of them, especially as their liaison only ended after 3 months when Tammy confronted him in October 2013. As per formal records, that’s when the aspiring travel agent confiscated her husband’s cellphone, genuinely abused him, and began handcuffing him to the bed at night to avoid further infidelity. Moreover, she not just threatened Heather but also continued to tarnish her image once she vanished by deeming her a stalker, leading officials to believe her jilted anger could’ve played a role.

The Moorers always maintained they were running errands on that fateful night, but the several calls between Sidney and Heather as well as the inconsistent narratives raised many suspicions. The fact he’d initially lied about calling her from a pay phone, combined with a surveillance tape indicating his truck was near the area of her possible last known whereabouts, didn’t help matters. As if that’s not enough, the primary motive for the couple (Tammy, in particular) to harm the youngster is believed to be her possible pregnancy as a result of the aforementioned illicit sexual affair.

Where Are Tammy and Sidney Moorer Now?

Tammy and Sidney were arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and two counts of (somehow related) indecent exposure within four months of Heather’s disappearance. But by the time spring 2016 rolled around, the prosecutors dismissed the first as well as the last counts — the murder one was dropped without prejudice, meaning the state can reinstate it later on. Then, in April 2018, a grand jury indicted the duo on an additional count each of conspiracy to kidnap, yet no specific facets were released to the public owing to a gag order on the entire case.

Following extensive legal proceedings, while Tammy was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap in 2018, Sidney was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2017 and the kidnapping charges in 2019. She was sentenced to 30 years for each, whereas he received the same plus an additional ten years (for obstruction) to run concurrently, with credit for time already served.

Therefore, today, 46-year-old Sidney is incarcerated at the maximum-security Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, and 50-year-old Tammy is at the medium-security Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood. According to state records, neither of them is eligible for parole, but while the latter’s projected release date is May 9, 2043, the former’s is March 31, 2044. We should mention they’ve both been trying to appeal their convictions for years, insisting they’re innocent, yet to no avail as of writing.

