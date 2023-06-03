Shiny Happy People: Where Are The Ex-IBLP Members Now?

As a four-part docuseries living up to its title in every way imaginable, Prime Video’s ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ can only be described as equal parts gripping and haunting. That’s because it includes not just archival footage but also first-hand accounts to really spotlight the dark side of TLC’s once-favorite family through the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Amongst those to thus be featured were actually several former members of this cult-like sect — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about their current standing, we have got you covered.

Where is Brooke Arnold Now?

According to Brooke’s own accounts, she was 17 when she managed to escape the thorns of IBLP after having been raised under its fundamental ist banner starting at the tender age of seven. She hence had to learn the ways of the real, natural world primarily by herself, driving her to settle down in New York and gradually evolve into a writer, researcher, as well as stand-up comedian.

However, by the time late 2022 rolled around, Brooke decided it was high time for her to fulfill her life-long dream of traveling through all states on an indefinitely long van road trip alongside her dog Arthur. In other words, the “professor” is essentially a nomad these days, yet she’s doing quite well for herself by being active on online platforms — she offers free tutoring to people like her, does live sessions, is a TikToker, and is planning on launching a podcast soon.

Where is Lindsey Williams Now?

While there’s no denying Lindsey’s experiences within IBLP were horrific owing to how its former founder-president allegedly harassed her, it appears as if she has since managed to build a good, separate life on her own. In fact, the makeup artist, hairstylist, and licensed cosmetologist (Paul Mitchell Academy) is not only the proud owner of CrazyPretty Workshops but has also co-founded The Makeup Standard. Moreover, the Los Angeles resident co-hosts the ‘We Speak Beauty’ Podcast with mentor Lottie, all the while continuing to work for approaching clients and high-profile brands or publications alike.

